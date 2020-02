Here is a full list of matches for the 2020 European Championships.

Euro 2020 Fixtures – Full Match Schedule

To make sure you don’t miss a moment of Euro 2020, here is a complete fixture list along with their timings and host stadiums.

England kick off their campaign against Croatia on the 14th of June. Their next opponents are on the 19th and finally they play the Czech Republic on the 23rd.

Group Stages

Friday 12 June

Group A: Turkey v Italy (20:00, Rome)

Saturday 13 June

Group A: Wales v Switzerland (14:00, Baku)

Group B: Denmark v Finland (17:00, Copenhagen)

Group B: Belgium v Russia (21:00, St Petersburg)

Sunday 14 June

Group D: England v Croatia (14:00, London)

Group C: Austria v Play-off winner D or A (17:00, Bucharest)

Group C: Netherlands v Ukraine (20:00, Amsterdam)

Monday 15 June

Group D: Play-off winner C v Czech Republic (14:00, Glasgow)

Group E: Poland v Play-off winner B (17:00, Dublin)

Group E: Spain v Sweden (20:00, Bilbao)

Tuesday 16 June

Group F: Play-off winner A or D v Portugal (17:00, Budapest)

Group F: France v Germany (20:00, Munich)

Wednesday 17 June

Group B: Finland v Russia (14:00, St Petersburg)

Group A: Turkey v Wales (17:00, Baku)

Group A: Italy v Switzerland (20:00, Rome)

Thursday 18 June

Group C: Ukraine v Play-off winner D or A (14:00, Bucharest)

Group B: Denmark v Belgium (17:00, Copenhagen)

Group C: Netherlands v Austria (20:00, Amsterdam)

Friday 19 June

Group E: Sweden v Play-off winner B (14:00, Dublin)

Group D: Croatia v Czech Republic (17:00, Glasgow)

Group D: England v Play-off winner C (20:00, London)

Saturday 20 June

Group F: Play-off winner A or D v France (14:00, Budapest)

Group F: Portugal v Germany (17:00, Munich)

Group E: Spain v Poland (20:00, Bilbao)

Sunday 21 June

Group A: Italy v Wales (17:00, Rome)

Group A: Switzerland v Turkey (17:00, Baku)

Monday 22 June

Group C: Play-off winner D or A v Netherlands (17:00, Amsterdam)

Group C: Ukraine v Austria (17:00, Bucharest)

Group B: Russia v Denmark (20:00, Copenhagen)

Group B: Finland v Belgium (20:00, St Petersburg)

Tuesday 23 June

Group D: Czech Republic v England (20:00, London)

Group D: Croatia v Play-off winner C (20:00, Glasgow)

Wednesday 24 June

Group E: Play-off winner B v Spain (17:00, Bilbao)

Group E: Sweden v Poland (17:00, Dublin)

Group F: Germany v Play-off winner A or D (20:00, Munich)

Group F: Portugal v France (20:00, Budapest)

Knockout Stages

Round of 16

Saturday 27 June

1: 2A v 2B (17:00, Amsterdam)

2: 1A v 2C (20:00, London)

Sunday 28 June

3: 1C v 3D/E/F (17:00, Budapest)

4: 1B v 3A/D/E/F (20:00, Bilbao)

Monday 29 June

5: 2D v 2E (17:00, Copenhagen)

6: 1F v 3A/B/C (20:00, Bucharest)

Tuesday 30 June

7: 1D v 2F (17:00, Dublin)

8: 1E v 3A/B/C/D (20:00, Glasgow)

Quarter-finals

Friday 3 July

QF1: Winner 6 v Winner 5 (17:00, St Petersburg)

QF2: Winner 4 v Winner 2 (20:00, Munich)

Saturday 4 July

QF3: Winner 3 v Winner 1 (17:00, Baku)

QF4: Winner 8 v Winner 7 (20:00, Rome)

Semi-finals

Tuesday 7 July

SF1: Winner QF2 v Winner QF1 (20:00, London)

Wednesday 8 July

SF2: Winner QF4 v Winner QF3 (20:00, London)

Final

Sunday 12 July

Winner SF1 v Winner SF2 (20:00, London)