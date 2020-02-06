On what channels will coverage of the tournament be televised? We let you know here.
Euro 2020 TV Coverage
Euro 2020 is the biggest football event of the year so to make sure you miss none of the action we have compiled a post with all the television coverage details. What dates, times and channels will all the games be on? Take a look below.
Euro 2020 TV Coverage
The BBC and ITV will televise matches during the tournament and they recently announced who will televise each game too.
Group Stages
Friday 12 June
Group A: Turkey v Italy (20:00, Rome), BBC
Saturday 13 June
Group A: Wales v Switzerland (14:00, Baku), BBC
Group B: Denmark v Finland (17:00, Copenhagen), BBC
Group B: Belgium v Russia (21:00, St Petersburg), ITV
Sunday 14 June
Group D: England v Croatia (14:00, London), BBC
Group C: Austria v Play-off winner D or A (17:00, Bucharest), ITV
Group C: Netherlands v Ukraine (20:00, Amsterdam), ITV
Monday 15 June
Group D: Play-off winner C v Czech Republic (14:00, Glasgow), BBC
Group E: Poland v Play-off winner B (17:00, Dublin), ITV
Group E: Spain v Sweden (20:00, Bilbao), BBC
Tuesday 16 June
Group F: Play-off winner A or D v Portugal (17:00, Budapest), ITV
Group F: France v Germany (20:00, Munich), ITV
Wednesday 17 June
Group B: Finland v Russia (14:00, St Petersburg), BBC
Group A: Turkey v Wales (17:00, Baku), BBC
Group A: Italy v Switzerland (20:00, Rome), ITV
Thursday 18 June
Group C: Ukraine v Play-off winner D or A (14:00, Bucharest), ITV
Group B: Denmark v Belgium (17:00, Copenhagen), ITV
Group C: Netherlands v Austria (20:00, Amsterdam), BBC
Friday 19 June
Group E: Sweden v Play-off winner B (14:00, Dublin), BBC
Group D: Croatia v Czech Republic (17:00, Glasgow), BBC
Group D: England v Play-off winner C (20:00, London), ITV
Saturday 20 June
Group F: Play-off winner A or D v France (14:00, Budapest), BBC
Group F: Portugal v Germany (17:00, Munich), ITV
Group E: Spain v Poland (20:00, Bilbao), BBC
Sunday 21 June
Group A: Italy v Wales (17:00, Rome), ITV
Group A: Switzerland v Turkey (17:00, Baku), ITV
Monday 22 June
Group C: Play-off winner D or A v Netherlands (17:00, Amsterdam), ITV
Group C: Ukraine v Austria (17:00, Bucharest), ITV
Group B: Russia v Denmark (20:00, Copenhagen), BBC
Group B: Finland v Belgium (20:00, St Petersburg), BBC
Tuesday 23 June
Group D: Czech Republic v England (20:00, London), ITV
Group D: Croatia v Play-off winner C (20:00, Glasgow), ITV
Wednesday 24 June
Group E: Play-off winner B v Spain (17:00, Bilbao), ITV
Group E: Sweden v Poland (17:00, Dublin), ITV
Group F: Germany v Play-off winner A or D (20:00, Munich), BBC
Group F: Portugal v France (20:00, Budapest), BBC
We will update this page with all the knockout stage television broadcast information at a later date.
Follow our Euro 2020 homepage which we update regularly with news and features.
Also make sure you know about the Fixtures, Groups, Venues and TV Coverage.
Finally, don’t forget to follow World Soccer on Facebook and Twitter.