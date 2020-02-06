On what channels will coverage of the tournament be televised? We let you know here.

Euro 2020 TV Coverage

Euro 2020 is the biggest football event of the year so to make sure you miss none of the action we have compiled a post with all the television coverage details. What dates, times and channels will all the games be on? Take a look below.

The BBC and ITV will televise matches during the tournament and they recently announced who will televise each game too.

Group Stages

Friday 12 June

Group A: Turkey v Italy (20:00, Rome), BBC

Saturday 13 June

Group A: Wales v Switzerland (14:00, Baku), BBC

Group B: Denmark v Finland (17:00, Copenhagen), BBC

Group B: Belgium v Russia (21:00, St Petersburg), ITV

Sunday 14 June

Group D: England v Croatia (14:00, London), BBC

Group C: Austria v Play-off winner D or A (17:00, Bucharest), ITV

Group C: Netherlands v Ukraine (20:00, Amsterdam), ITV

Monday 15 June

Group D: Play-off winner C v Czech Republic (14:00, Glasgow), BBC

Group E: Poland v Play-off winner B (17:00, Dublin), ITV

Group E: Spain v Sweden (20:00, Bilbao), BBC

Tuesday 16 June

Group F: Play-off winner A or D v Portugal (17:00, Budapest), ITV

Group F: France v Germany (20:00, Munich), ITV

Wednesday 17 June

Group B: Finland v Russia (14:00, St Petersburg), BBC

Group A: Turkey v Wales (17:00, Baku), BBC

Group A: Italy v Switzerland (20:00, Rome), ITV

Thursday 18 June

Group C: Ukraine v Play-off winner D or A (14:00, Bucharest), ITV

Group B: Denmark v Belgium (17:00, Copenhagen), ITV

Group C: Netherlands v Austria (20:00, Amsterdam), BBC

Friday 19 June

Group E: Sweden v Play-off winner B (14:00, Dublin), BBC

Group D: Croatia v Czech Republic (17:00, Glasgow), BBC

Group D: England v Play-off winner C (20:00, London), ITV

Saturday 20 June

Group F: Play-off winner A or D v France (14:00, Budapest), BBC

Group F: Portugal v Germany (17:00, Munich), ITV

Group E: Spain v Poland (20:00, Bilbao), BBC

Sunday 21 June

Group A: Italy v Wales (17:00, Rome), ITV

Group A: Switzerland v Turkey (17:00, Baku), ITV

Monday 22 June

Group C: Play-off winner D or A v Netherlands (17:00, Amsterdam), ITV

Group C: Ukraine v Austria (17:00, Bucharest), ITV

Group B: Russia v Denmark (20:00, Copenhagen), BBC

Group B: Finland v Belgium (20:00, St Petersburg), BBC

Tuesday 23 June

Group D: Czech Republic v England (20:00, London), ITV

Group D: Croatia v Play-off winner C (20:00, Glasgow), ITV

Wednesday 24 June

Group E: Play-off winner B v Spain (17:00, Bilbao), ITV

Group E: Sweden v Poland (17:00, Dublin), ITV

Group F: Germany v Play-off winner A or D (20:00, Munich), BBC

Group F: Portugal v France (20:00, Budapest), BBC

We will update this page with all the knockout stage television broadcast information at a later date.

