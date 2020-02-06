We take a look at the 12 stadiums hosting games during the 2020 European Championships.

Euro 2020 Venues – Full Stadium Guide

Euro 2020 will take place across 12 different host cities with 12 different stadiums all getting at least four games each. The tournament will stretch right across Europe with Wembley Stadium hosting both semi-finals and final.

Amsterdam, Netherlands – Johan Cruijff ArenA

Matches

Group C: Netherlands v Ukraine (20:00)

Group C: Netherlands v Austria (20:00)

Group C: Play-off winner D or A v Netherlands (17:00)

Round of 16 1: 2A v 2B (17:00)

Did you know?

Capacity: 54,000 seats

Opened in August 1996

Home team: Ajax

The stadium was the first in Europe with a sliding roof.

Baku, Azerbaijan – Baku Olympic Stadium

Matches

Group A: Wales v Switzerland (14:00)

Group A: Turkey v Wales (17:00)

Group A: Switzerland v Turkey (17:00)

QF3: Winner 3 v Winner 1 (17:00)

Did you know?

Capacity: 69,000 seats

Opened in 2015

Home team: Azerbaijan national team

It is part of an Olympic Village complex

Bilbao, Spain – San Mamés Stadium

Matches

Group E: Spain v Sweden (20:00)

Group E: Spain v Poland (20:00)

Group E: Play-off winner B v Spain (17:00)

Round of 16 4: 1B v 3A/D/E/F (20:00)

Did you know?

Capacity: 53,000 seats

Renovation completed in 2013

Home team: Athletic Club

The stadium can be illuminated from the outside.

Bucharest, Romania – National Arena Bucharest

Matches

Group C: Austria v Play-off winner D or A (17:00)

Group C: Ukraine v Play-off winner D or A (14:00)

Group C: Ukraine v Austria (17:00)

Round of 16 6: 1F v 3A/B/C (20:00)

Did you know?

Capacity: 54,000 seats

Reopened in 2001

Home team: FCSB, Dinamo București, Romania national team

The stadium has a retractable roof which takes only 15 minutes to open or close

Budapest, Hungary – Puskas Arena

Matches

Group F: Play-off winner A or D v Portugal (17:00)

Group F: Play-off winner A or D v France (14:00)

Group F: Portugal v France (20:00)

Round of 16 3: 1C v 3D/E/F (17:00)

Did you know?

Capacity: 68,000 seats

Opened in November 2019

Home team: Hungarian national team

The stadium is named after Hungary’s most famous footballer, Ferenc Puskas.

Copehagen, Denmark – Parken Stadium

Matches

Group B: Denmark v Finland (17:00)

Group B: Denmark v Belgium (17:00)

Group B: Russia v Denmark (20:00)

Round of 16 5: 2D v 2E (17:00)

Did you know?

Capacity: 38,000 seats

Opened in 1992

Home team: FC København, Denmark National Team

Parken Stadium is the largest football stadium in Denmark

Dublin, Republic or Ireland – Dublin Arena

Matches

Group E: Poland v Play-off winner B (17:00)

Group E: Sweden v Play-off winner B (14:00)

Group E: Sweden v Poland (17:00)

Round of 16 7: 1D v 2F (17:00)

Did you know?

Capacity: 51,000 seats

Renovation completed in 2010

Home team: Irish Rugby, Republic of Ireland national team

Dublin Arena, known as Lansdowne Road when it was first founded in 1872, has a rich 146-year sporting history

Glasgow, Scotland – Hampden Park

Matches

Group D: Play-off winner C v Czech Republic (14:00)

Group D: Croatia v Czech Republic (17:00)

Group D: Croatia v Play-off winner C (20:00)

Round of 16 8: 1E v 3A/B/C/D (20:00)

Did you know?

Capacity: 51,000 seats

Opened in 1903

Home team: Scottish National Team, Queens Park

Hampden Park is the oldest international football stadium in the world.

London, England – Wembley Stadium

Matches

Group D: England v Croatia (14:00)

Group D: England v Play-off winner C (20:00)

Group D: Czech Republic v England (20:00)

Round of 16 2: 1A v 2C (20:00)

SF1: Winner QF2 v Winner QF1 (20:00)

SF2: Winner QF4 v Winner QF3 (20:00)

Final: Winner SF1 v Winner SF2 (20:00)

Did you know?

Capacity: 90,000 seats

Renovation completed in 2007

Home team: England national team

Wembley stadium’s astonishing arch is the longest single roof span in the world, curving 315m over the stadium.

Munich, Germany – Football Arena Munich

Matches

Group F: France v Germany (20:00)

Group F: Portugal v Germany (17:00)

Group F: Germany v Play-off winner A or D (20:00)

QF2: Winner 4 v Winner 2 (20:00)

Did you know?

Capacity: 70,000 seats

Opened in May 2005

Home team: Bayern München

The stadium is the first in the world with a full colour changing exterior. The LEDs can shine in 16 million different colours

Rome, Italy – Stadio Olimpico

Matches

Group A: Turkey v Italy (20:00)

Group A: Italy v Switzerland (20:00)

Group A: Italy v Wales (17:00)

QF4: Winner 8 v Winner 7 (20:00)

Did you know?

Capacity: 68,000 seats

Opened in 1953

Home team: Roma, Lazio

Lazio and Roma share the stadium, although both clubs plan to have their own purpose-built arenas in the future

Saint Petersburg, Russia – Saint Petersburg Stadium

Group B: Belgium v Russia (21:00)

Group B: Finland v Russia (14:00)

Group B: Finland v Belgium (20:00)

QF1: Winner 6 v Winner 5 (17:00)

Did you know?

Capacity: 61,000 seats

Opened in 2017

Home team: Zenit

The venue was designed by Japanese architect Kisho Kurokawa

