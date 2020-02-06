We take a look at the 12 stadiums hosting games during the 2020 European Championships.
Euro 2020 Venues – Full Stadium Guide
Euro 2020 will take place across 12 different host cities with 12 different stadiums all getting at least four games each. The tournament will stretch right across Europe with Wembley Stadium hosting both semi-finals and final.
Amsterdam, Netherlands – Johan Cruijff ArenA
Matches
Group C: Netherlands v Ukraine (20:00)
Group C: Netherlands v Austria (20:00)
Group C: Play-off winner D or A v Netherlands (17:00)
Round of 16 1: 2A v 2B (17:00)
Did you know?
- Capacity: 54,000 seats
- Opened in August 1996
- Home team: Ajax
- The stadium was the first in Europe with a sliding roof.
Baku, Azerbaijan – Baku Olympic Stadium
Matches
Group A: Wales v Switzerland (14:00)
Group A: Turkey v Wales (17:00)
Group A: Switzerland v Turkey (17:00)
QF3: Winner 3 v Winner 1 (17:00)
Did you know?
- Capacity: 69,000 seats
- Opened in 2015
- Home team: Azerbaijan national team
- It is part of an Olympic Village complex
Bilbao, Spain – San Mamés Stadium
Matches
Group E: Spain v Sweden (20:00)
Group E: Spain v Poland (20:00)
Group E: Play-off winner B v Spain (17:00)
Round of 16 4: 1B v 3A/D/E/F (20:00)
Did you know?
- Capacity: 53,000 seats
- Renovation completed in 2013
- Home team: Athletic Club
- The stadium can be illuminated from the outside.
Bucharest, Romania – National Arena Bucharest
Matches
Group C: Austria v Play-off winner D or A (17:00)
Group C: Ukraine v Play-off winner D or A (14:00)
Group C: Ukraine v Austria (17:00)
Round of 16 6: 1F v 3A/B/C (20:00)
Did you know?
- Capacity: 54,000 seats
- Reopened in 2001
- Home team: FCSB, Dinamo București, Romania national team
- The stadium has a retractable roof which takes only 15 minutes to open or close
Budapest, Hungary – Puskas Arena
Matches
Group F: Play-off winner A or D v Portugal (17:00)
Group F: Play-off winner A or D v France (14:00)
Group F: Portugal v France (20:00)
Round of 16 3: 1C v 3D/E/F (17:00)
Did you know?
- Capacity: 68,000 seats
- Opened in November 2019
- Home team: Hungarian national team
- The stadium is named after Hungary’s most famous footballer, Ferenc Puskas.
Copehagen, Denmark – Parken Stadium
Matches
Group B: Denmark v Finland (17:00)
Group B: Denmark v Belgium (17:00)
Group B: Russia v Denmark (20:00)
Round of 16 5: 2D v 2E (17:00)
Did you know?
- Capacity: 38,000 seats
- Opened in 1992
- Home team: FC København, Denmark National Team
- Parken Stadium is the largest football stadium in Denmark
Dublin, Republic or Ireland – Dublin Arena
Matches
Group E: Poland v Play-off winner B (17:00)
Group E: Sweden v Play-off winner B (14:00)
Group E: Sweden v Poland (17:00)
Round of 16 7: 1D v 2F (17:00)
Did you know?
- Capacity: 51,000 seats
- Renovation completed in 2010
- Home team: Irish Rugby, Republic of Ireland national team
- Dublin Arena, known as Lansdowne Road when it was first founded in 1872, has a rich 146-year sporting history
Glasgow, Scotland – Hampden Park
Matches
Group D: Play-off winner C v Czech Republic (14:00)
Group D: Croatia v Czech Republic (17:00)
Group D: Croatia v Play-off winner C (20:00)
Round of 16 8: 1E v 3A/B/C/D (20:00)
Did you know?
- Capacity: 51,000 seats
- Opened in 1903
- Home team: Scottish National Team, Queens Park
- Hampden Park is the oldest international football stadium in the world.
London, England – Wembley Stadium
Matches
Group D: England v Croatia (14:00)
Group D: England v Play-off winner C (20:00)
Group D: Czech Republic v England (20:00)
Round of 16 2: 1A v 2C (20:00)
SF1: Winner QF2 v Winner QF1 (20:00)
SF2: Winner QF4 v Winner QF3 (20:00)
Final: Winner SF1 v Winner SF2 (20:00)
Did you know?
- Capacity: 90,000 seats
- Renovation completed in 2007
- Home team: England national team
- Wembley stadium’s astonishing arch is the longest single roof span in the world, curving 315m over the stadium.
Munich, Germany – Football Arena Munich
Matches
Group F: France v Germany (20:00)
Group F: Portugal v Germany (17:00)
Group F: Germany v Play-off winner A or D (20:00)
QF2: Winner 4 v Winner 2 (20:00)
Did you know?
- Capacity: 70,000 seats
- Opened in May 2005
- Home team: Bayern München
- The stadium is the first in the world with a full colour changing exterior. The LEDs can shine in 16 million different colours
Rome, Italy – Stadio Olimpico
Matches
Group A: Turkey v Italy (20:00)
Group A: Italy v Switzerland (20:00)
Group A: Italy v Wales (17:00)
QF4: Winner 8 v Winner 7 (20:00)
Did you know?
- Capacity: 68,000 seats
- Opened in 1953
- Home team: Roma, Lazio
- Lazio and Roma share the stadium, although both clubs plan to have their own purpose-built arenas in the future
Saint Petersburg, Russia – Saint Petersburg Stadium
Group B: Belgium v Russia (21:00)
Group B: Finland v Russia (14:00)
Group B: Finland v Belgium (20:00)
QF1: Winner 6 v Winner 5 (17:00)
Did you know?
- Capacity: 61,000 seats
- Opened in 2017
- Home team: Zenit
- The venue was designed by Japanese architect Kisho Kurokawa
