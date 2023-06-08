European Sports Media’s team of the month for April
ESM Team of the Month – April 2023
Thibaut COURTOIS (Real Madrid, 3 votes)
Trnt ALEXANDER-ARNOLD (Liverpool, 4 votes)
John STONES (Manchester City, 5 votes)
Ruben DIAS (Manchester City, 6 votes)
Thero HERNANDEZ (Milan, 5 votes)
Nicolo BARELLA (Internazionale, 4 votes)
RODRI (Manchester City, 3 votes)
Kevin DE BRUYNE (Manchester City, 9 votes)
Karim BENZEMA (Real Madrid, 7 votes)
Erling HAALAND (Manchester City, 11 votes)
VINICIUS Junior (Real Madrid, 4 votes)