The European team of the month for August 2022, as selected by European Sports Media
Thibaut COURTOIS (Real Madrid, 5 votes)
Benjamin PAVARD (Bayern Munich, 6 votes)
Eric DIER (Tottenham Hotspur, 3 votes)
David ALABA (Real Madrid, 5 votes)
Joao CANCELO (Manchester City, 3 votes)
Martin ODEGAARD (Arsenal, 6 votes)
Luka MODRIC (Real Madrid, 4 votes)
Kevin DE BRUYNE (Manchester City, 3 votes)
Aleksander MITROVIC (Fulham, 4 votes)
Erling HAALAND (Manchester City, 11 votes)
NEYMAR (Paris Saint-Germain, 6 votes)