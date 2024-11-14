The latest team of the month, as voted for by European Sports Media
Emiliano MARTINEZ (Aston Villa, 3 votes)
Giovanni DI LORENZO (Napoli, 5 votes)
Will ORBAN (RB Leipzig, 6 votes)
Virgil VAN DIJK (Liverpool, 4 votes)
Josko GVARDIOL (Manchester City, 3 votes)
RAPHINA (Barcelona, 9 votes)
Ryan GRAVENBERCH (Liverpool, 3 votes)
PEDRI (Barcelona, 3 votes)
VINICIUS Junior (Real Madrid, 3 votes)
Robert LEWANDOWSKI (Barcelona, 10 votes)
Harry KANE (Bayern Munich, 3 votes)