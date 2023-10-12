European Sports Media’s Team of the Month for September 2023
ESM Team of the Month: September 2023
Yan SOMMER (Internazionale, 3 votes)
Kyle WALKER (Manchester City, 3 votes)
Mats HUMMELS (Dortmund, 2 votes)
Jonathan TAH (Bayer Leverkusen, 3 votes)
Alex GRIMALDO (Bayer Leverkusen, 5 votes)
Martin ODEGAARD (Arsenal, 4 votes)
Jude BELLINGHAM (Real Madrid, 10 votes)
James MADDSON (Tottenham, 5 votes)
Serhou GUIRASSY (Stuttgart, 6 votes)
Harry KANE (Bayern Munich, 4 votes)
Lautaro MARTINEZ (Internazionale, 6 votes)