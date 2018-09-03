To Keep Players, The Copa Libertadores Needs To Change | Tim Vickery

In his latest piece, Tim Vickery looks at the scheduling problem in the Copa Libertadores.

Tim Vickery’s Notes From South America: To Keep Players, The Copa Libertadores Needs To Change

Argentina’s clubs would prefer the new, year long Copa Libertadores to be played from August to May, rather than the late January to late November format introduced last year.

It would make some sense. This year’s knock out stage got underway a month ago – just after Arthur of Gremio, Vinicius Junior of Flamengo, Lautaro Martinez of Racing and Marcelo Saracchi of River Plate were sold across the Atlantic. The Summer transfer window in Europe inevitably plucks away the brightest young talents in the Libertadores, as does it just as the action steps up a gear. An August to May campaign would avoid this danger.

It would also work in the favour of the Argentines, since their club season follows the European format. But they are now isolated in South America. Bolivia, Chile and Uruguay have all recently made the transition, joining the others on the continent who organise their domestic game on the basis of the calendar year. As it stands, the Argentines are at a disadvantage. When the knock out round kicked off a month ago, their clubs were not yet in competitive action. The domestic league season had yet to start. And so their teams, some with new coaches, all with new players, were undercooked for the most important game of the year so far.

This fairly basic piece of information seemed to be missing from much of the Brazilian press last week. The controversial Libertadores tie between Santos and Independiente was a Brazil v Argentina clash that brought dangerous levels of nationalism to the surface.

The first leg, a dire 0-0 draw, had been played in Argentina on August 21st, a fortnight after the other opening games in the round.

But the new Santos signing, Uruguayan World Cup midfielder Carlos Sanchez, should not have played. He was still carrying a suspension from his previous spell in South American football, back in 2015, when he was sent off while playing for River Plate.

Santos had checked the status of Sanchez on the Comet system of player registration, used by Conmebol (the South American Federation) but, bizarrely enough, not binding. According to the system, Sanchez was in the clear. Santos did not take the extra step of checking with Conmebol – as River Plate did with midfielder Bruno Zuculini, who also appeared in games where he should have been suspended. This proved a costly lapse by the Brazilians.

Independiente lodged a complaint, arguing that rules had been broken and that they had been forced to field an improvised defence to replace two suspended players.