Gattuso Eye’s First Trophy With Milan | Paddy Agnew

Paddy Agnew’s Notes From Italy: Gattuso Eye’s First Trophy With Milan

Even the Old Lady Juventus cannot win them all. Beaten 2-0 away to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last week, the reigning champions this week watched from the sidelines as Lazio played AC Milan and Fiorentina faced Atalanta in two Italian Cup semi-final ties.

The fact that Juventus, winners of the last four Italian Cup trophies, were missing from the line-up (they were eliminated by the astonishing Atalanta) was good news for everybody else. It is perhaps especially good news for AC Milan coach, Rino Gattuso, desperately looking to win his first trophy as Milan coach.

Brought in to replace Vincenzo Montella in November 2017, Gattuso managed to recover from an understandably difficult start to lead the side to a 6th place Serie A finish. Along the way, he also took Milan to the Italian Cup final where, however, they were overwhelmed, beaten 4-0 by Juventus (who else).

One year later, Gattuso can obviously entertain hopes of going one better, not only because this time there is no Juventus but also because after a year in charge at Milanello, his work is beginning to bear some serious fruit.

Currently in the “Champions League zone”, in fourth place, two behind cousins Inter Milan and a full 24 behind leaders Juventus, Gattuso’s team have run into a serious bit of form. Four wins and two draws in Serie A, plus an Italian Cup quarter final win over Napoli, represents a very positive balance for 2019.

Much of the credit for this good run sits on the shoulders of Gattuso who has imbued his players with some of the famous “grinta” and determination that marked his own football. A midfield battler, a hewer of wood and drawer of water if ever there was such a player, Gattuso was a coach’s dream, one of the first names down on the team sheet. Not for nothing, he ended up winning a World Cup medal with Italy in 2006, not to mention two Champions League medals and two league titles with AC Milan.