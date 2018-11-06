Inter vs Barcelona: Time To Make That Leap Of Quality? | Paddy Agnew

Playing later tonight, is it time for Inter to step up against Barcelona?

Paddy Agnew’s Notes From Italy: Inter vs Barcelona: Time To Make That Leap Of Quality?

For Inter Milan, as they prepare for a fascinating home Champions League tie against Barcelona tonight, it is time to shape up. This evening’s game, win or lose, will probably not of itself stop Inter from qualifying for the second round but it could prove to be a watershed moment in their thus far, topsy-turvy season.

Beaten by Sassuolo on the opening day of Serie A , Inter then went on to draw with Torino, beat Bologna and lose to Parma in their next three games. Four points from four games is not exactly a title challenging strike rate. Remember, this is a club whose seasonal aspiration is to at least repeat last season’s performance in securing the 4th place finish that guarantees a Champions League place.

In the wake of that unsteady start, and not without difficulty, Inter have got their act together. Saturday’s 5-0 demolition job of Genoa was their seventh straight Serie A success and their ninth win in their last ten outings if you include their Champions League programme. Inter are currently joint second in Serie A on 25 points, six behind leaders Juventus,

The problem is that tenth match, the one they lost. That came two weeks ago at the Camp Nou when Barcelona, without Lionel Messi, beat them 2-0 in a game dominated by the Catalan side as witness the possession stats of 67.1% Barca and 32.9% Inter. Rafinha, Coutinho, Sergi Roberto and Jordi Alba, to name but the most obvious, did as they pleased against an Inter side which went missing and ended up looking like the proverbial rabbit caught in the Camp Nou headlights.

Coach Luciano Spalletti believes his side can do much better than that. He was the first to criticise the team two weeks ago, saying:

“In the first half…we gave the impression of having no courage for the fight and that is the thing that I mind most”.

In the wake of Saturday’s emphatic win, Spalletti acknowledged that if ever there was a good moment to play Barcelona, it was right now, saying:

“This is a good moment to play against Barca again, with the wind in your sails, you can be more courageous. Above all, we cannot allow them to dominate possession, rather we’ve got to hold onto the ball and knock it about.

“They will come out ready to chase after us right from the start because, in the first leg, we found it really difficult to play faced with the the intensity of their game…But, we know how to do a thing or two and I am curious to see how we will get on this time…”

The one item of good news for Inter two weeks ago came from the other game in their group in which Tottenham draw 2-2 away to PSV Eindhoven. Having beaten both those sides in their first two group games, that 2-2 draw suited Inter perfectly, leaving them five points clear of both.