Jorge Sampoali Thrown In At Deep-End | Tim Vickery

After a disastrous World Cup with Argentina, Sampoali has many problems at his new job, Santos.

Tim Vickery’s Notes From South America: Jorge Sampoali Thrown In At Deep-End

The Brazilian season is less than a week old– the State Championships kick off at the weekend. And so, with very little preparation time, Jorge Sampaoli is being thrown in at the deep end as coach of Santos.

The Argentine produced outstanding work with Universidad de Chile, the Chilean national team and with Sevilla – only for things to go disastrously wrong with Argentina. Taking charge of Santos is a bold way to go about restoring his reputation – and the early signs are worrying.

Santos have lost striker Gabriel ‘Gabi-goal’ Barbosa, the top scorer of last year’s Brazilian Championship. Owned by Inter Milan, he has now been loaned to Rio giants Flamengo. The immensely promising Rodrygo is with Brazil’s Under-20 squad, and is just a few months away from joining Real Madrid. The squad looks thin. There is one recognised outstanding performer, goalkeeper Vanderlei – but Sampaoli is not keen. His style of play requires a keeper who is good with his feat, and this is one of Vanderlei’s weak points. Efforts to bring in the Uruguayan international Martin Campana from Independiente have so far proved fruitless, leaving Santos without Campana and with an upset Vanderlei.

Sampaoli, too, is already dissatisfied, making the point that a great name like Santos need to be represented by a great squad. Further attempts will be made to bring in some new faces. But they run into the question of the club’s limited financial resources – which in turn points to a wider question for the future of Brazilian football.

The country talks of a traditional ‘big 12’ – the four traditional clubs from both Rio and Sao Paulo, the major centres, and two each from Belo Horizonte and Porto Alegre. The recent rise of Athletico Paranaense, from Curitiba, has led some to float the idea of a ‘big 13’ – and that is without mentioning the largest teams from cities such as Salvador, Recife and Fortaleza – clubs with significant fan bases, but historically more regional players than national ones.

That old guard of 12 are undeniably important clubs, all of them able to point to histories filled with world class players and rich in achievement. But the question is this; in the contemporary world, can all of them retain their status of giants?

The story of club football in Brazil is essentially regional – inevitable given the size of the giant country. It has been all about the quest to be top dog in your own city. The existence of the State Championships – one for each of the country’s 27 states – is a crucial component in the flowering of so many big clubs. Being a big club, especially in Brazil, means winning titles. The State Championships gave many teams the chance to be champions, and thus consolidate big club status.

Nowadays, though, the State Championships are no longer considered important. Winning the title is still celebrated – but the allure quickly fades when the real stuff starts. Athetico Paranaense, for example, no longer even bother to field their first team in the Parana state competition. The measure of quality is the national championship, the national cup, and the Copa Libertadores, South America’s Champions League. There are fewer worthwhile titles to go round, fewer chances for a meaningful lap of honour, fewer opportunities for clubs to parade their status as giants.