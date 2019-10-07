Wolves And Newcastle Pull Off Shocking Victories | Brian Glanville

Glanville gives his thoughts on both Manchester sides losing this past weekend.

Brian Glanville: Wolves And Newcastle Pull Off Shocking Victories

“We were fantastic,” exulted the Wolves captain Conor Coady after his team’s unexpected victory – a well merited one – but we should surely keep things in proper proportion. For the well beaten City side were without Aymeric Laporte, John Stones, Leroy Sane and perhaps most significantly of all, Kevin De Bruyne, the outstandingly effective and creative attacker.

All credit to the City manager Pep Guardiola for not trying to use these salient facts as a valid excuse for his team’s defeat. Ilkay Gundogan, who had an ineffectual match in midfield, was equally modest. “We should have played better.” He said and who could contest that? “Wolves did well but we know how we can play and our qualities… The spaces were tiny. It was very difficult to play.”

But not for an ebullient Wolves who gallantly made light of the previous Thursday’s 4000-mile round journey to Istanbul, where they met Besiktas in the Europa League. For all these endeavours, their manager Bruno Espirito Santo was well entitled to enthuse, “My players ran like crazy.” Adama Traore scored both goals in the last 10 minutes; his right flank pace made him a threat all through the match.

In the circumstances and given that they were missing so many first-choice players it was quite baffling that Guardiola kept on the subs bench the greatly gifted teenaged attacker Phil Foden, who must surely be wondering what kind of future is afforded him by a club which fails to turn to him in such a dismal display as was this.