Home. That’s the theme of this month’s issue of World Soccer, with Brazil superstar Neymar leading the way. It’s probably not quite how he imagined it, it may not even be for very long, but he is back at Santos, the club where it all began. It’s a familiar story. Xherdan Shaqiri, one of 25 stars to watch that we’ve picked as the season’s conclusion approaches, has also returned to his first club, Basel. So too has Roma manager Claudio Ranieri, proving that as long as football is played, variations of the same story will occur. The nostalgia, the romance, is simply too irresistible.

Jamie Evans, Managing Editor

12 Henry Winter The Jhon Duran-Saudi dilemma

14 Keir Radnedge 2030 World Cup final hosts

16 Jonathan Wilson Creative tension: Haaland and Pep

17 On the radar

18 Obituaries

20 Moves you might have missed

21 In numbers

22 Jim Holden Claudio Ranieri

23 ESM XI

24 Brazil Neymar’s Santos homecoming

30 Spain The cradle of Spanish football

36 Serbia Shifting power struggles in Belgrade

40 Stars to watch 25 players that could define the 2024-25 season

48 6 of the best South American Under-20 stars

50 Spotlight Romania’s revival

68 Coach Profile Anthony Barry

72 Face to Face Asmir Begovic

99 My Biggest Game Michael Essien

56 Oceania

58 South America

60 Africa

62 Asia

64 Europe

66 Groups & fixtures

74 UEFA Champions League knockout round

75 SheBelieves Cup & UEFA Nations League

78 Europe UEFA Nations League quarter-finals & play-offs

80 CONCACAF Nations League & Gold Cup Prelims

82 Asia 2027 Asian Cup third round qualifying

84 Brazil 2025 season preview

86 Asia AFC Champions League update

88 Africa CAF Champions League update

90 Oceania OFC Champions League preview

92 Taiwan A ground-breaking new stadium

94 Samoa Rebuilding with AI and an ambitious coach

95 The Sweeper