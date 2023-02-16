Out Now: World Soccer March 2023

From the editor

After a breathless few months – the World Cup, end of the South American domestic season and culmination of league campaigns in East Asia and Eastern Europe – we attempt to take stock in this issue. Keir Radnedge looks at the landscape of the world game post-Qatar, Glenn Moore tackles the issue of player burn-out in the women’s game, and Jamie Evans reviews the trends of the latest January transfer window – along with highlighting the biggest and most intriguing deals.

But the relentless machine that is the football calendar continues full steam ahead. Nick Bidwell poses the big questions ahead of the UEFA Champions League last 16 – as well as focusing on the players to watch in the Europa League and Europa Conference League knockout rounds – while Jonathan Wilson analyses Arsenal’s Premier League title challenge and John Duerden looks at the impact Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival might have in the Middle East.

Finally, we reflect on the life of the late, great Gianluca Vialli, who made an indelible impact on the lives of many Italian and English football fans, with Paddy Agnew writing a glowing tribute in memory of the Italian icon. Vialli’s final, and fitting, contribution to football was to help guide Italy to Euro 2020 glory as part of the Azzurri’s backroom staff in 2021, and the countdown to the next Euros, hosted by Germany in 2024, will provide the focus of our next issue. Continue to enjoy riding the football juggernaut.

Stephen Fishlock, Group Editor

BUY NOW

CONTENTS

THE WORLD THIS MONTH

10 From the Editor

11 The month in numbers

12 January Transfer Window

13 Jim Holden Eddie Howe

14 Keir Radnedge Football after Qatar

16 Jonathan Wilson Arsenal’s title credentials

18 Ins & Outs

20 Obituaries

21 ESM XI

HEADLINERS

22 Gareth Bale

23 Guillermo Ochoa

24 Luis Suarez

25 Albania

EYEWITNESS

26 Greece The Athenian Derby

30 Switzerland Multi-club owners

34 Georgia Dinamo Tbilisi’s academy

38 Republic of Ireland League of Ireland 2023 preview

42 Italy Como, Italy’s richest club

EUROPEAN FOOTBALL

50 Champions League Knockout stage preview and talking points

58 Europa League Ones to Watch

60 Europa Conference League Ones to Watch

FEATURES

46 Face to Face Simon Mignolet

62 6 Of The Best January transfers

64 Special Feature Gianluca Vialli Tribute

WOMEN’S FOOTBALL

68 Player burn-out