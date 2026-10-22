In this issue

At times it felt like the Manchester City case would go on forever, never settled, never resolved. Their guilty verdict – which the club have lodged an appeal against – is the kind of story that demands the attention of all our frontline columnists; Henry Winter asks what is next for the players, Keir Radnedge examines the fallout, and Jonathan Wilson argues that Pep Guardiola’s legacy has been damaged.

Lionel Messi’s international career with Argentina also felt like it might go on forever, but in October it came to a definitive end. Joel Richards was in Buenos Aires for the end of an era.

Elsewhere, we examine the rise of Greece, shine the spotlight on Irish goal-getter Troy Parrott, and go inside the homecoming of Colombia icon James Rodriguez.

Jamie Evans, managing editor

Contents

THE WORLD THIS MONTH

4 In pictures

12 Henry Winter What now for Manchester City?

14 Keir Radnedge The end of the beginning of the City saga

16 Jonathan Wilson Pep Guardiola’s tainted legacy

17 On The Radar Julian Hall

18 In numbers

20 Moves you might have missed

21 ESM XI

22 Obituaries Sandro Mazzola

EYEWITNESS

24 Colombia James Rodriguez’s homecoming

26 India Brazil’s trip to the subcontinent

30 Argentina Life after Lionel Messi

34 England London City Lionesses

FACE TO FACE

38 Grace Geyoro The world’s most expensive women’s player

60 Kellyn Acosta The US midfielder’s Polish adventure

64 Ryan Williams India’s naturalised striker

66 Abdullah Iqbal Pakistan’s solid centre-back

FEATURES

40 Player biography Ferran Torres

48 Spotlight Irish goal-getter Troy Parrott

52 Spotlight City Football Group club Palermo

56 Spotlight Beijing Guoan head coach Nick Montgomery

68 International focus Greece

72 League Focus Mexico

99 My Biggest Game Milan Jovanovic

WOMEN’S FOOTBALL

74 The difference between men’s and women’s football

WORLD SERVICE

78 Europe UEFA Nations League update

80 Africa 2027 AFCON qualifying latest

82 Asia FIFA ASEAN Cup & Arabian Gulf Cup

84 CONCACAF Nations League & friendlies

86 Australia A-League season preview

88 Vanuatu A football scene transformed

90 The Sweeper Tales from the 211