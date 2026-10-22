In this issue
At times it felt like the Manchester City case would go on forever, never settled, never resolved. Their guilty verdict – which the club have lodged an appeal against – is the kind of story that demands the attention of all our frontline columnists; Henry Winter asks what is next for the players, Keir Radnedge examines the fallout, and Jonathan Wilson argues that Pep Guardiola’s legacy has been damaged.
Lionel Messi’s international career with Argentina also felt like it might go on forever, but in October it came to a definitive end. Joel Richards was in Buenos Aires for the end of an era.
Elsewhere, we examine the rise of Greece, shine the spotlight on Irish goal-getter Troy Parrott, and go inside the homecoming of Colombia icon James Rodriguez.
Jamie Evans, managing editor
Contents
THE WORLD THIS MONTH
4 In pictures
12 Henry Winter What now for Manchester City?
14 Keir Radnedge The end of the beginning of the City saga
16 Jonathan Wilson Pep Guardiola’s tainted legacy
17 On The Radar Julian Hall
18 In numbers
20 Moves you might have missed
21 ESM XI
22 Obituaries Sandro Mazzola
EYEWITNESS
24 Colombia James Rodriguez’s homecoming
26 India Brazil’s trip to the subcontinent
30 Argentina Life after Lionel Messi
34 England London City Lionesses
FACE TO FACE
38 Grace Geyoro The world’s most expensive women’s player
60 Kellyn Acosta The US midfielder’s Polish adventure
64 Ryan Williams India’s naturalised striker
66 Abdullah Iqbal Pakistan’s solid centre-back
FEATURES
40 Player biography Ferran Torres
48 Spotlight Irish goal-getter Troy Parrott
52 Spotlight City Football Group club Palermo
56 Spotlight Beijing Guoan head coach Nick Montgomery
68 International focus Greece
72 League Focus Mexico
99 My Biggest Game Milan Jovanovic
WOMEN’S FOOTBALL
74 The difference between men’s and women’s football
WORLD SERVICE
78 Europe UEFA Nations League update
80 Africa 2027 AFCON qualifying latest
82 Asia FIFA ASEAN Cup & Arabian Gulf Cup
84 CONCACAF Nations League & friendlies
86 Australia A-League season preview
88 Vanuatu A football scene transformed
90 The Sweeper Tales from the 211