In this issue

The word “champions” is definitely a fitting one to describe this issue of World Soccer, and not just because we’ve profiled all 36 teams in this season’s UEFA Champions League.

Jonathan Wilson has cast his eye over the English champions Arsenal, Bundesliga champion Harry Kane discusses winning his second ESM Golden Shoe, and I recently spent a few days with arguably the most dominant champions of any league in the world, Malaysia’s Johor Darul Taʼzim.

Elsewhere, we’ve looked ahead to the upcoming international fixtures, with a whole raft of new managers in place, and turned the clock back to 1981 to remember Norway’s famous win over England.

Jamie Evans, managing editor

Contents

THE WORLD THIS MONTH

12 Henry Winter Cole Palmer back to his best

14 Keir Radnedge The rise of the Nations League

16 Jonathan Wilson Arsenal’s summer rebuild

17 On the radar

18 Jim Holden Italian football is stuck in the past

20 Obituaries

22 In numbers

23 Transfers Summer window round-up

EYEWITNESS

28 Spain How Rodri chose Barcelona over Real Madrid

30 Malaysia Inside Johor Darul Tazim, the world’s most dominant club team

36 Portugal The downfall of former Portugues champions Boavista

2026-27 UEFA COMPETITIONS

41 Champions League preview Team profiles, talking points & fixtures

60 Europa League preview

62 Conference League preview

FEATURES

24 Transfer Windows 30 Eye-catching deals from the summer

64 Harry Kane Face to Face with the 2025-26 ESM Golden Shoe winner

66 Jorge Jesus Coach Profile on Portugal’s new boss

70 International Focus New national team coaches

76 Turn Back The Clock Norway v England, 1981

80 League Focus Australia’s A-League

WOMEN’S FOOTBALL

82 Champions League preview

83 Africa Cup of Nations review

WORLD SERVICE

86 Europe UEFA Nations League preview

88 Africa AFCON 2027 qualifying preview

90 CONCACAF Leagues Cup review, US Open Cup & Nations League

92 Asia ASEAN Championship review, Arabian Gulf Cup, India v Brazil & more

94 Oceania OFC Champions League review

95 The Sweeper Tales from the 211