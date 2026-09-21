In this issue
The word “champions” is definitely a fitting one to describe this issue of World Soccer, and not just because we’ve profiled all 36 teams in this season’s UEFA Champions League.
Jonathan Wilson has cast his eye over the English champions Arsenal, Bundesliga champion Harry Kane discusses winning his second ESM Golden Shoe, and I recently spent a few days with arguably the most dominant champions of any league in the world, Malaysia’s Johor Darul Taʼzim.
Elsewhere, we’ve looked ahead to the upcoming international fixtures, with a whole raft of new managers in place, and turned the clock back to 1981 to remember Norway’s famous win over England.
Jamie Evans, managing editor
Contents
THE WORLD THIS MONTH
12 Henry Winter Cole Palmer back to his best
14 Keir Radnedge The rise of the Nations League
16 Jonathan Wilson Arsenal’s summer rebuild
17 On the radar
18 Jim Holden Italian football is stuck in the past
20 Obituaries
22 In numbers
23 Transfers Summer window round-up
EYEWITNESS
28 Spain How Rodri chose Barcelona over Real Madrid
30 Malaysia Inside Johor Darul Tazim, the world’s most dominant club team
36 Portugal The downfall of former Portugues champions Boavista
2026-27 UEFA COMPETITIONS
41 Champions League preview Team profiles, talking points & fixtures
60 Europa League preview
62 Conference League preview
FEATURES
24 Transfer Windows 30 Eye-catching deals from the summer
64 Harry Kane Face to Face with the 2025-26 ESM Golden Shoe winner
66 Jorge Jesus Coach Profile on Portugal’s new boss
70 International Focus New national team coaches
76 Turn Back The Clock Norway v England, 1981
80 League Focus Australia’s A-League
WOMEN’S FOOTBALL
82 Champions League preview
83 Africa Cup of Nations review
WORLD SERVICE
86 Europe UEFA Nations League preview
88 Africa AFCON 2027 qualifying preview
90 CONCACAF Leagues Cup review, US Open Cup & Nations League
92 Asia ASEAN Championship review, Arabian Gulf Cup, India v Brazil & more
94 Oceania OFC Champions League review
95 The Sweeper Tales from the 211