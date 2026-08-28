In this issue

Regular readers of World Soccer might have noticed how often we’ve mentioned the Ekstraklasa, Poland’s top flight, in recent years – for its crazy competitiveness, its remarkable stories and interesting characters – and so, finally, we decided to go over for the opening match of the 2026-27 season and check it out for ourselves.

That, alongside stories from France, Romania, Wales, Italy and Denmark, is one of several under the radar items we’ve taken a look at in this issue, plus all of Europe’s biggest leagues, including 59 players to watch out for this season and a focus in on the turbulence at a host of mega-clubs. Finally, as the world said goodbye to two footballing icons, we paid tribute to Kevin Keegan and Franco Baresi.

Jamie Evans, managing editor

Contents

THE WORLD THIS MONTH

4 In pictures

12 Henry Winter Newcastle United

14 Keir Radnedge FIFA & Infantino

16 Jonathan Wilson Franco Baresi

17 In numbers

18 Moves you might have missed

19 Obituaries

SPECIAL TRIBUTES

20 Franco Baresi

22 Kevin Keegan

EYEWITNESS

26 Poland Wisla Krakow’s top-flight return

30 Italy The Lazio fans on strike

SEASON PREVIEW

36 England

40 Spain

44 Germany

48 Italy

52 France

56 Portugal

58 Netherlands

60 Scotland

62 Best of the Rest

FEATURES

63 Major clubs, major rebuilds

74 League Focus Romania

76 Ligue 3 Restructuring French football

80 Spotlight Luka Vuskovic

INTERVIEWS

84 Face to Face Luis Binks

88 Face to Face Jordan Hadaway

115 My Biggest Game Lubomir Moravcik

WOMEN’S FOOTBALL

90 European season preview

WORLD SERVICE

94 South America Uruguay, Copa Sudamericana and more

96 Asia Indian Super League, J.League, SAFF Championship and more

98 Saudi Arabia 2026-27 season preview

100 Northern Cyprus Overcoming isolation

101 The Sweeper Tales from the 211