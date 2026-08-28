In this issue
Regular readers of World Soccer might have noticed how often we’ve mentioned the Ekstraklasa, Poland’s top flight, in recent years – for its crazy competitiveness, its remarkable stories and interesting characters – and so, finally, we decided to go over for the opening match of the 2026-27 season and check it out for ourselves.
That, alongside stories from France, Romania, Wales, Italy and Denmark, is one of several under the radar items we’ve taken a look at in this issue, plus all of Europe’s biggest leagues, including 59 players to watch out for this season and a focus in on the turbulence at a host of mega-clubs. Finally, as the world said goodbye to two footballing icons, we paid tribute to Kevin Keegan and Franco Baresi.
Jamie Evans, managing editor
Contents
THE WORLD THIS MONTH
4 In pictures
12 Henry Winter Newcastle United
14 Keir Radnedge FIFA & Infantino
16 Jonathan Wilson Franco Baresi
17 In numbers
18 Moves you might have missed
19 Obituaries
SPECIAL TRIBUTES
20 Franco Baresi
22 Kevin Keegan
EYEWITNESS
26 Poland Wisla Krakow’s top-flight return
30 Italy The Lazio fans on strike
SEASON PREVIEW
36 England
40 Spain
44 Germany
48 Italy
52 France
56 Portugal
58 Netherlands
60 Scotland
62 Best of the Rest
FEATURES
63 Major clubs, major rebuilds
74 League Focus Romania
76 Ligue 3 Restructuring French football
80 Spotlight Luka Vuskovic
INTERVIEWS
84 Face to Face Luis Binks
88 Face to Face Jordan Hadaway
115 My Biggest Game Lubomir Moravcik
WOMEN’S FOOTBALL
90 European season preview
WORLD SERVICE
94 South America Uruguay, Copa Sudamericana and more
96 Asia Indian Super League, J.League, SAFF Championship and more
98 Saudi Arabia 2026-27 season preview
100 Northern Cyprus Overcoming isolation
101 The Sweeper Tales from the 211