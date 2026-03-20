In this issue
With some of the biggest managerial jobs becoming available over the coming months, in this issue we’ve diverted our attention away from the pitch and to the dugouts. As well as profiling some of the most exciting up-and-coming coaching talents from around the world, we also sent Josh Butler to meet a title-winning managerial double act in Norway and Ben McFadyean to Bochum to see their coach Uwe Rosler, while Henry Winter gives his take on England boss Thomas Tuchel and his new contract.
Jamie Evans, Managing Editor
Contents
THE WORLD THIS MONTH
12 Henry Winter Tuchel’s new deal a risk?
14 Keir Radnedge World Cup set for the United States again?
16 Jonathan Wilson Tactical trends not cyclical
17 On the radar Matheus Mane
18 Jim Holden World Cup due an underdog winner?
19 In numbers
20 Obituaries Sepp Piontek
22 Moves you might have missed
23 ESM XI
EYEWITNESS
24 Haiti The World Cup’s most dangerous nation
28 France Strasbourg fans and MCOs
32 Serbia Inside the Eternal Derby
FEATURES
36 World Cup watch The big talking points as World Cup preparations ramp up
42 Up-and-coming coaches Special feature on the world’s brightest coaching talents
48 Viking Spotlight on the Norwegian champions’ managerial double act
52 Yan Diomande Spotlight on the RB Leipzig and Ivory Coast winger
56 Como 1907 Club Focus on the Italian upstarts
62 Scottish Premiership Special Feature on the Scottish title race
INTERVIEWS
68 Face to Face Bochum head coach Uwe Rosler
72 Face to Face Cape Verde manager Bubista
99 My Biggest Game Dante
WOMEN’S FOOTBALL
76 NWSL preview
WORLD SERVICE
80 Asia Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers & Finalissima
82 Africa AFCON 2027 Preliminary qualifiers
84 Africa CAF Champions League
86 Asia AFC Champions League Elite
88 Canada Canadian Premier League
90 Sudan Football finally returns
92 Samoa OFC Champions League qualifiers