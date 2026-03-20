In this issue

With some of the biggest managerial jobs becoming available over the coming months, in this issue we’ve diverted our attention away from the pitch and to the dugouts. As well as profiling some of the most exciting up-and-coming coaching talents from around the world, we also sent Josh Butler to meet a title-winning managerial double act in Norway and Ben McFadyean to Bochum to see their coach Uwe Rosler, while Henry Winter gives his take on England boss Thomas Tuchel and his new contract.

Jamie Evans, Managing Editor

Contents

THE WORLD THIS MONTH

12 Henry Winter Tuchel’s new deal a risk?

14 Keir Radnedge World Cup set for the United States again?

16 Jonathan Wilson Tactical trends not cyclical

17 On the radar Matheus Mane

18 Jim Holden World Cup due an underdog winner?

19 In numbers

20 Obituaries Sepp Piontek

22 Moves you might have missed

23 ESM XI

EYEWITNESS

24 Haiti The World Cup’s most dangerous nation

28 France Strasbourg fans and MCOs

32 Serbia Inside the Eternal Derby

FEATURES

36 World Cup watch The big talking points as World Cup preparations ramp up

42 Up-and-coming coaches Special feature on the world’s brightest coaching talents

48 Viking Spotlight on the Norwegian champions’ managerial double act

52 Yan Diomande Spotlight on the RB Leipzig and Ivory Coast winger

56 Como 1907 Club Focus on the Italian upstarts

62 Scottish Premiership Special Feature on the Scottish title race

INTERVIEWS

68 Face to Face Bochum head coach Uwe Rosler

72 Face to Face Cape Verde manager Bubista

99 My Biggest Game Dante

WOMEN’S FOOTBALL

76 NWSL preview

WORLD SERVICE

80 Asia Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers & Finalissima

82 Africa AFCON 2027 Preliminary qualifiers

84 Africa CAF Champions League

86 Asia AFC Champions League Elite

88 Canada Canadian Premier League

90 Sudan Football finally returns

92 Samoa OFC Champions League qualifiers