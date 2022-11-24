Out Now: World Soccer December 2022

The latest issue of World Soccer is now available to buy online and in shops.

From the editor

Four years ago, Karim Benzema watched on from home as France lifted the trophy. This time around it was supposed to be different; this time, the newly-crowned Ballon d’Or winner was supposed to be front and centre of the French campaign.

Yet football has a habit of cruel twists. Or, in this case, a cruel tear, right through a muscle in Benzema’s left thigh, an injury that would cost him his place in the holders’ squad in Qatar. In some ways it seems fitting that the story of Karim’s international career should take another dramatic turn. It has already been a rollercoaster journey, as we recount in this latest issue.

With all eyes on Qatar, we’ve also indulged in some World Cup nostalgia in this issue: Chris Evans tells the story of USA v Iran at France ’98, Ryan Baldi looks back at how Ronaldo fired Brazil to the trophy four years later, plus we also remember some of the most famous penalty-shootout moments in World Cup history.

Before the tournament began there were plenty of other trophies handed out across the globe, and we’ve got reports from the domestic competitions of Argentina, the United States, Mexico, Japan and South Korea, plus Flamengo’s victory in the Copa Libertadores.

As for the World Cup, we’ll recount the full tale of Qatar 2022 in the January 2023 issue, featuring every match, team and star player, plus an EyeWitness report from inside the host nation. Don’t miss it.

Jamie Evans, Assistant Editor

CONTENTS

THE WORLD THIS MONTH

People in the news…on and off the pitch

9 The month in numbers

10 Keir Radnedge Super League looms

12 Jonathan Wilson Is Xavi up to the Barca job?

13 Obituaries

14 Ins & Outs

16 World Cup 2022 squad watch

18 ESM XI September’s Team of the Month

EYEWITNESS

20 Indonesia The Kanjuruhan Stadium disaster

24 England The FA’s Elite Performance Plan

30 Catalonia Football and Catalan nationalism

FEATURES

34 Player Biography Karim Benzema

40 Turn Back The Clock USA v Iran at France ’98

44 Turn Back The Clock How Ronaldo fired Brazil to the 2002 World Cup

50 The Long Walk Charting the history of World Cup penalty shootouts

62 Special Report The Union of European Clubs

FACE TO FACE

54 Kasper Hjulmand

56 Carlos Queiroz

58 Roberto Martinez

WOMEN’S FOOTBALL

66 NWSL review

WORLD SERVICE

70 Copa Libertadores Final review

72 Argentina Primera Division season review

74 United States MLS Final review

76 Mexico Liga MX Apertura review

78 Japan J. League season review

80 South Korea K League season review

82 Africa CAF Champions League qualifiers

84 India Women’s Under-17 World Cup review

86 Guadeloupe Outside FIFA’s family

88 La Liga 2022-23 squads

90 Serie A 2022-23 squads

92 Results, tables, fixtures