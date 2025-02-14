In this issue
If there is a theme to this issue, it is highlighting individuals that have ventured abroad to take on new challenges, starting with the late, great Denis Law and his time in Turin. Thiago Almada, Tom Vernon, Ahmet Schaefer, Charlie Trout, Ndubuisi Egbo and Calum Hall have all stepped into the unknown to pursue their own footballing adventures, and we’ve told their stories too. With a landmark MLS season about to begin, the knockout rounds of the major European club competitions on the horizon, and the January transfer window wrapped up and analysed, there is plenty more to reflect on and look ahead to.
Jamie Evans, Managing Editor
Contents
The World This Month
4 The world in pictures
12 Henry Winter Klopp goes global at Red Bull
14 Keir Radnedge Denis Law’s Italian job
16 Jonathan Wilson Verdict on new CL format
17 On the radar Anderson Talisca
18 Obituaries Denis Law & Tony Book
20 European competition draws
21 The month in numbers
22 Moves you might have missed
Features
24 6 Of The Best January transfers
26 Special Report Football in Syria
32 Special Feature Portugal’s big three
38 Special Feature 30 years of MLS
44 UEFA ones to watch Champions League, Europa League and Conference League
50 Club Focus Brest
56 Player Biography Thiago Almada
62 League Focus Singapore
64 Eye on MCOS Clermont Foot
68 Spotlight Right to Dream academy
Interviews
72 Spotlight Charlie Trout
76 Face to face Andrii Shevchenko
78 Face to face Ndubuisi Egbo
80 Face to face Calum Hall
99 My Biggest Game Cobi Jones
Women’s Football
84 NWSL preview
World Service
88 Africa CAF Champions League
90 United States MLS 2025 preview
92 Japan J. League 2025 preview
94 Marshall Islands Bringing football to the islands
95 The Sweeper Tales from the 211