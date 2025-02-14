In this issue

If there is a theme to this issue, it is highlighting individuals that have ventured abroad to take on new challenges, starting with the late, great Denis Law and his time in Turin. Thiago Almada, Tom Vernon, Ahmet Schaefer, Charlie Trout, Ndubuisi Egbo and Calum Hall have all stepped into the unknown to pursue their own footballing adventures, and we’ve told their stories too. With a landmark MLS season about to begin, the knockout rounds of the major European club competitions on the horizon, and the January transfer window wrapped up and analysed, there is plenty more to reflect on and look ahead to.

Jamie Evans, Managing Editor

Contents

The World This Month

4 The world in pictures

12 Henry Winter Klopp goes global at Red Bull

14 Keir Radnedge Denis Law’s Italian job

16 Jonathan Wilson Verdict on new CL format

17 On the radar Anderson Talisca

18 Obituaries Denis Law & Tony Book

20 European competition draws

21 The month in numbers

22 Moves you might have missed

Features

24 6 Of The Best January transfers

26 Special Report Football in Syria

32 Special Feature Portugal’s big three

38 Special Feature 30 years of MLS

44 UEFA ones to watch Champions League, Europa League and Conference League

50 Club Focus Brest

56 Player Biography Thiago Almada

62 League Focus Singapore

64 Eye on MCOS Clermont Foot

68 Spotlight Right to Dream academy

Interviews

72 Spotlight Charlie Trout

76 Face to face Andrii Shevchenko

78 Face to face Ndubuisi Egbo

80 Face to face Calum Hall

99 My Biggest Game Cobi Jones

Women’s Football

84 NWSL preview

World Service

88 Africa CAF Champions League

90 United States MLS 2025 preview

92 Japan J. League 2025 preview

94 Marshall Islands Bringing football to the islands

95 The Sweeper Tales from the 211

