Out now: World Soccer September 2024

From the editor

It’s here, the 2024-25 season.

As always, to kick off the new campaign we’ve tapped into our network of experts from around Europe to bring you the most eye-catching talking points from the biggest leagues as well as some of the smaller – yet no less interesting – ones.

Away from Europe, Japan and South Korea’s top flights are approaching the business end with – big upsets on the cards, while the rest of Asia is gearing up for a revamped Champions League. Plus, we’ve taken a look ahead to the key games in the September international break.

Jamie Evans, Managing Editor

BUY NOW

BUY NOW