Out now: World Soccer September 2024

From the editor
It’s here, the 2024-25 season.
As always, to kick off the new campaign we’ve tapped into our network of experts from around Europe to bring you the most eye-catching talking points from the biggest leagues as well as some of the smaller – yet no less interesting – ones.
Away from Europe, Japan and South Korea’s top flights are approaching the business end with – big upsets on the cards, while the rest of Asia is gearing up for a revamped Champions League. Plus, we’ve taken a look ahead to the key games in the September international break.
Jamie Evans, Managing Editor
Contents
THE WORLD THIS MONTH
12 Henry Winter The voice of football
14 Keir Radnedge Saudis set for 2034
16 Jonathan Wilson Big-man season
17 Reports we couldn’t make up
18 Biggest summer transfers
19 The month in numbers
HEADLINERS
20 K-League Shocks at both ends of the table
21 Al Qadsiah Saudi Arabia’s newest big-spenders
22 Machida Zelvia Japan’s surprise package
23 Bordeaux Bankruptcy for historic club
23 Mexico Icons return
EYEWITNESS
30 Montenegro Decic rise as Montenegro fall
34 Sweden Brommapojkarna, Sweden’s finest finishing school
SEASON PREVIEW
44 England Premier League
47 Austria Bundesliga
48 Spain La Liga
51 Croatia HNL
52 Germany Bundesliga
55 Greece Super League
56 Italy Serie A
59 Scotland Premiership
60 FranceLigue 1
63 Turkey Super Lig
64 Portugal Primeira Liga
66 Netherlands Eredivisie
FEATURES
24 Player biography Lamine Yamal
38 Coach Profile Kieran McKenna
68 League Focus Bulgaria
70 Spotlight Michael Olise
76 Special Report Asian Champions League Elite
FACE TO FACE
74 Hakan EricsonFaroe Islands’ ambitious manager
WOMEN’S FOOTBALL
80 Euro 2025 qualifying round-up
WORLD SERVICE
84 France 2024 Olympics tournament reviews
88 South America 2026 World Cup qualifiers
90 Asia 2026 World Cup qualifiers
92 Europe UEFA Nations League 2024-25 preview
94 CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25 preview
96 Africa AFCON 2025 qualifying preview
98 CONCACAF Caribbean Club Shield review
100 Germany & Denmark Europeada trophy