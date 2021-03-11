World Soccer Gossip: Aguero, Werner and Pope March 11, 2021

Here’s your daily round-up of the latest transfer gossip from World Soccer.

BARCELONA ADVANCE AGUERO TALKS

In the wake of Wednesday’s crushing 5-2 aggregate defeat to Paris Saint-German, dispatching Barcelona out of the Champions League, many believe talisman Lionel Messi is finished with the Catalonian outfit.

However, according to TyC Sports, via The Mirror, new club president Joan Laporta is making a last-ditch attempt at convincing Messi to remain at the Camp Nou, in the form of Sergio Aguero.

Aguero’s Manchester City contract expires this summer and Barcelona have reportedly made a formal offer to the Argentine, where he’d join his compatriot in La Liga. The forward duo share a close friendship, with Aguero describing Messi as “like a brother” in his autobiography.

WERNER HEADING FOR GERMANY RETURN

Football Insider reports Timo Werner is heading towards the exit door at Chelsea this summer, despite being only a single season into his five-year contract.

Werner has struggled for form since arriving at Stamford Bridge last year, netting only 10 times in 37 appearances for the Blues, a drastic contrast to last term when the 25-year-old scored 34 in 45 matches for RB Leipzig.

There are growing presumptions a return to Werner’s homeland is in the offing, with Chelsea sources convinced the striker will leave west London “in the next year or two” at most.

DYCHE MOOTS UNIQUE POPE FEE



Nick Pope has impressed once more in the Premier League this season, notching up nine clean sheets for Burnley, leaving the goalkeeper in a prime position to be named as Gareth Southgate’s number one for England’s upcoming Euro 2020 campaign.

Amidst potential interest from Tottenham Hotspur, who are eyeing Pope as a replacement for Hugo Lloris, the Evening Standard have reported Burnley manager Sean Dyche’s unique demands for his keeper.

Dyche dismissed suggestions a £50 million price tag had been set for the 28-year-old, declaring: “If they offered a bag of crisps and a pint of lager [for Pope], in a pub, the way things are going…I might actually take it,” adding: “Pickled Onion Monster Munch have got to be up there. Anything steak minded, or beef. That would do.”

Article by Tom Scarborough