World Soccer Gossip: Arsenal could sign Eriksen; Everton interested in Alli November 26, 2020

Here’s your daily round-up of the latest transfer gossip from World Soccer.

ARSENAL COULD SIGN ERIKSEN

It’s fair to say that there’s been a lot of speculation regarding the future of Inter Milan’s Christian Eriksen over the last few days. According to ESPN, Arsenal are the latest side to have been offered the chance to sign the 28-year-old in a cut-price deal, just 10 months after the midfielder left rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Even though they’ve been offered the chance to sign him, that doesn’t necessarily mean The Gunners will be taking that offer up. Eriksen has struggled to adapt to life in Italy, and it’s difficult to see him returning to the Premier League and making the same impact at Arsenal as he did at Tottenham. That being said, he’s still a quality player on his day and Mikel Arteta may be tempted to sign him if the deal is right.

ARSENAL INTERESTED IN SZOBOSZLAI

Sticking with Arsenal, The Gunners are looking at signing Dominik Szoboszlai from Red Bull Salzburg, according to Football Insider. The 20-year-old has had a lot of attention over the last few weeks after firing Hungary to Euro 2020 in dramatic fashion, and it’s no surprise that some of the biggest clubs in the world are keeping tabs on him.

According to Football Insider, The Gunners are looking at signing the youngster before loaning him back to RB Salzburg, in a bid to beat Red Bull Leipzig to his signature. Given his potential, it certainly wouldn’t be a bad move from Arsenal.

EVERTON INTERESTED IN TOTTENHAM TRIO

Everton have made a promising start to the season under the management of Carlo Ancelotti, and they’ll be looking to build on that in January. According to Football Insider, The Toffees are monitoring three Tottenham Hotspur players before the window opens – Paulo Gazzaniga, Dele Alli and Harry Winks.

Jose Mourinho will be reluctant to tinker with his squad too much given how well his side have started the season as well, but he may be willing to let some of his fringe players leave in order to get more game time under their belts.