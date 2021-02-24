World Soccer Gossip: Dybala, Henderson and Haaland February 24, 2021

Here’s your daily round-up of the latest transfer gossip from World Soccer.

DYBALA’S UNCERTAIN FUTURE

Paulo Dybala has been linked with a move to the Premier League for a significant amount of time now, and as we approach this summer’s transfer window, the 27-year-old’s future in Serie A at Juventus is uncertain once again. It’s set to be a big summer for Juventus, and according to the Mirror, Dybala could be a player they look to sell.

If Dybala does leave Italy, then a move to the Premier League does look to be the most likely outcome. According to Goal, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are all closely monitoring his situation.

HENDERSON TO LEAVE OLD TRAFFORD?

There’s been a lot of speculation about Dean Henderson’s future at Manchester United so far this week. The 23-year-old is understood to be frustrated by his lack of first-team opportunities so far this season, and could leave in the summer unless he’s installed as first choice goalkeeper ahead of David De Gea.

According to Sky Sports, Tottenham Hotspur and Borussia Dortmund are leading the race to sign the goalkeeper if he does decide to depart Old Trafford in search of more regular first-team action.

CHELSEA CONFIDENT OF LANDING HAALAND

After their impressive win against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League yesterday, Chelsea supporters will be delighted to wake up to speculation that The Blues are growing increasingly confident of signing Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland. According to Eurosport, Chelsea will look to bring the 20-year-old striker to Stamford Bridge this summer.