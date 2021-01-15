World Soccer Gossip: Ighalo keen on move to MLS; RB Leipzig are not considering selling Upamecano January 15, 2021

Here’s your daily round-up of the latest transfer gossip from World Soccer.

IGHALO KEEN ON MOVE TO MLS

One player who’s seemingly been forgotten about in the midst of Manchester United’s success this season is Odion Ighalo. The 31-year-old striker remains on loan at Old Trafford until the end of this month, but has barely featured in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first-team this season, despite being an important player at times last season.

According to ESPN, Ighalo is keen on a move to Major League Soccer in the United States. Given his impact for The Red Devils in 2019-20, Ighalo shouldn’t have any problem finding a new club, if he does decide to leave Shanghai Shenhua on a permanent basis.

RB LEIPZIG ARE NOT CONSIDERING SELLING UPAMECANO

Dayot Upamecano is a player who’s regularly featured in gossip columns so far this month. However, in contrary to previous reports that Red Bull Leipzig would be receptive to offers for one of their main assets, a recent report in the Guardian suggests that they are not considering selling the centre-back.

Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and Bayern Munich are al understood to be interested in Upamecano. If RB Leipzig don’t sell this month, then the defender would be allowed to leave in the summer for a fee of just £37.4 million, arguably well below his market value.

GARCIA SET TO SIGN FOR BARCELONA

According to Sport, Manchester City defender Eric Garcia is set to finally sign for Barcelona on a five-year contract after months of speculation regarding his future.