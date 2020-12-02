World Soccer Gossip: Interest in White; Race is on for Szoboszlai December 2, 2020

Here’s your daily round-up of the latest transfer gossip from World Soccer.

INTEREST IN WHITE

After impressing on loan for Leeds United in the Championship in 2019-20, there was a lot of interest in Brighton and Hove Albion’s Ben White over the summer. However, The Seagulls managed to fend off interest in the 23-year-old, and he’s gone on to prove himself in the top flight this season under the management of Graham Potter.

However, they might have a job on their hands to keep hold of him for much longer. According to Sky Sports, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are monitoring the centre-back. If any of those sides come in with a sizeable offer, then it might be difficult for The Seagulls to turn it down.

RACE ON FOR SZOBOSZLAI

One player who’s also attracting a lot of interest ahead of next month’s transfer window is Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai. The 20-year-old grabbed the headlines last month when he fired Hungary to Euro 2020, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him join a huge club in January.

According to Eurosport, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are among several clubs interested in signing the youngster, along with Red Bull Leipzig, AC Milan and Atletico Madrid.

PUIG TO LEEDS?

As Ronald Koeman continues to rebuild Barcelona, it’s been reported by Eurosport that Riqui Puig will be allowed to leave the Nou Camp on loan in January. He’s reportedly been offered to Leeds United, RB Leipzig and Monaco.