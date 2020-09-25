World Soccer Gossip: Jorginho to Arsenal; Everton eyeing up Romero September 25, 2020

Here’s your daily round-up of the latest transfer gossip from World Soccer.

ARSENAL SHOW INTEREST IN JORGINHO

Let’s start by taking a look at what would be one of the more surprising deals of this summer’s transfer window. According to Sky Sports, Arsenal are showing interest in Chelsea midfielder Jorginho. Although this news seems to have come out of nowhere, it’s a deal which could make sense for all parties.

The Gunners had identified Lyon’s Houssem Aouar and Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey as their main targets for the summer window, but having failed to make any kind of breakthrough on either, it now seems that they might look elsewhere.

EVERTON EYEING UP ROMERO

With Dean Henderson now battling with David De Gea at Old Trafford to be first-choice goalkeeper in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United side, Sergio Romero has fallen even further down the pecking order.

According to The Sun, The Toffees are lining up a move for the 33-year-old, as pressure grows on Jordan Pickford. Pickford hasn’t made the best start to the season under the management of Carlo Ancelotti, and it’s no surprise that he’s on the lookout for a new goalkeeper.

TELLES UNHAPPY WITH ASKING PRICE

Staying with Manchester United, and The Red Devils have been heavily linked with a move for Porto left-back Alex Telles this week. However, according to the Guardian, the 27-year-old defender is unhappy with his club’s asking price of £18.3 million.

He feels it’s an unrealistic fee considering that he’s available on a free transfer next season. It’s fair to say that The Red Devils have been reluctant to pay over the odds for anybody this summer, but there’s growing pressure from the club’s supporters for the hierarchy to back Solskjaer more in the transfer market.