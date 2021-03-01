World Soccer Gossip: Koulibaly, Tomori and Salah March 1, 2021

Here’s your daily round-up of the latest transfer gossip from World Soccer.

BAYERN TARGET ANOTHER CENTRE-BACK

Even though they only announced the signing of Red Bull Leipzig centre-back Dayot Upamecano around two weeks ago, Bayern Munich already have their eyes on signing another centre-back to partner him. According to Tuttomercatoweb, via Caught Offside, the Bundesliga giants have made a £39 million offer to Napoli for Kalidou Koulibaly. The 29-year-old has been linked with a move to Manchester City in the past, and remains one of the most in-demand defenders in Europe.

TOMORI COULD MOVE PERMANENTLY

Fikayo Tomori has impressed since moving to AC Milan on loan from Chelsea, and Paolo Maldini is already keen on making the 23-year-old’s move a permanent one. According to Sky Sports, there’s an option for the Serie A giants to potentially sign the 23-year-old centre-back for a fee of £26 million.

UPDATE ON SALAH FUTURE

Given Liverpool’s struggles in the Premier League this season, there has been some speculation regarding the long-term future of Mohamed Salah. However, according to the Liverpool Echo, Jurgen Klopp says that the 28-year-old is a ‘very important player’ for the Reds, and that he hopes he ‘will be that for a very long time’.