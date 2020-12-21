World Soccer Gossip: Marseille keen on signing Giroud; Real Madrid favourites to sign Alaba December 21, 2020

Here’s your daily round-up of the latest transfer gossip from World Soccer.

MARSEILLE KEEN ON SIGNING GIROUD

After spending over £250 million on new signings this year, Chelsea could be looking to balance the books in January. One player who Frank Lampard might allow to leave Stamford Bridge is Olivier Giroud. The striker has struggled for regular first-team opportunities this season, and might be keen for a fresh challenge as he enters the latter stages of his career.

According to Le10Sport, Marseille would like to sign the 34-year-old striker in January. Giroud is likely to be tempted by a move back to France, so this is a move that makes sense for all parties.

REAL MADRID FAVOURITES TO SIGN ALABA

One player who’s regularly featured in our daily round-ups over the last few weeks is David Alaba. The 28-year-old defender’s contract at Bayern Munich is set to expire on June 30, 2021. He can negotiate with whoever he wants from January 1, and La Liga giants Real Madrid are currently the favourites to land him, according to Marca.

There was speculation that he may decide to stay in Germany and sign a new contract at Bayern, but the club’s chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has since accepted that the defender is set to leave.

MANCHESTER CITY OPEN TO ZINCHENKO OFFERS

Pep Guardiola has spent a mind-boggling amount of money on defenders at Manchester City over the last few years, but he might allow one to leave in January. According to The Daily Express, The Citizens are willing to consider offers for Oleksandr Zinchenko.