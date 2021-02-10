World Soccer Gossip: Martinez to Manchester City; Klopp left frustrated by Liverpool’s transfer strategy February 10, 2021

Here’s your daily round-up of the latest transfer gossip from World Soccer.

Manchester City set to end pursuit of Martinez

Over the last few weeks, the gossip columns have been packed full of attacking players that Manchester City are understood to be interested in signing this summer. One of those players is Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez who has recently established himself as one of the most dangerous strikers in Europe.

However, according to Eurosport, The Citizens are to end their pursuit of the 23-year-old, as he’s now expected to sign a new deal at Inter Milan. That being said, there are plenty of other strikers that Pep Guardiola’s side have been linked with, including Romelu Lukaku and Danny Ings.

Klopp unhappy with Liverpool’s transfer strategy

It’s been a difficult start to the year for Liverpool on-the-pitch and Jurgen Klopp is reportedly unhappy with the club’s transfer policy off-the-pitch in January. According to the Sun, Klopp is frustrated that The Reds didn’t try and sign Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli.

Instead, The Reds opted to sign the far less-experienced Ozan Kabak from Schalke and Ben Davies from Preston North End.

Inter Miami interested in English defenders

Inter Miami are well-known for being co-founded by David Beckham and now managed by Phil Neville, and according to the Sun, they are interested in signing two former England internationals in the form of Ryan Shawcross and Kieran Gibbs.