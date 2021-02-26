World Soccer Gossip: Mbappe, Neymar and Haaland February 26, 2021

Here’s your daily round-up of the latest transfer gossip from World Soccer.

PSG CONTRACT TALKS

It’s set to be an important couple of weeks for Paris Saint-Germain as they look to tie both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe down to long-term contracts. According to France Bleu, the club’s sporting director Leonardo says that it’s almost time for the latter to make a decision about whether he’s going to extend his contract at Parc des Princes.

As for Neymar, the Mirror are reporting that talks are going well, and that they are “on the right tracks”. Mauricio Pochettino will be boosted by this news, as he looks to lead the club to triumph in the Champions League.

RACE FOR HAALAND

Another player who’s impressed in the Champions League is Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland. There’s been a lot of speculation about his future over the last few weeks, and according to the Star, Manchester City are set to be Chelsea’s main competitor as they attempt to sign the 20-year-old striker this summer.

UNITED IN FOR RICE

Frank Lampard was keen on bringing West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice to Chelsea before he was replaced by Thomas Tuchel, but now the 22-year-old might be set for a move to another Premier League giant.

According to 90min, The Red Devils are planning to offer The Hammers either Jesse Lingard, Nemanja Matic or Phil Jones in a potential deal for Rice.