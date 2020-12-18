World Soccer Gossip: Origi could be set to leave Liverpool; Allardyce eyes new signings December 18, 2020

Here’s your daily round-up of the latest transfer gossip from World Soccer.

ORIGI COULD SET SET TO LEAVE LIVERPOOL

Liverpool signed Diogo Jota for £41 million from Wolverhampton Wanderers in September, and now Nuno Espirito Santo is hoping that Jurgen Klopp may allow one of his players to make the move in the opposite direction to Molineux.

According to The Daily Mail, Divock Origi may be allowed to leave Anfield in January. The 25-year-old has struggled for first-team opportunities with The Reds this season, and Wolves are understood to be monitoring his situation. He’d be ideal cover for Raul Jimenez who is still recovering from injury.

ALLARDYCE EYES NEW SIGNINGS

Sam Allardyce is back in the Premier League, and he’s already eyeing new signings for his West Bromwich Albion squad in January. He’s keen to bolster his side’s defensive options, and according to The Daily Mail, he’s identified Crystal Palace centre-back James Tomkins as a potential signing.

Given his success at keeping sides in the division, it’ll be interesting to see how much the club’s hierarchy back Allardyce in January.

ARSENAL MISS OUT ON SZOBOSZLAI

Arsenal have missed out on signing Dominik Szoboszlai, after he signed for RB Leipzig from RB Salzburg earlier this week. The Gunners were very interested in signing the 20-year-old, as mentioned in our daily round-ups over the last few weeks, and Mikel Arteta will now have to turn his attention to other targets in January.