Here’s your daily round-up of the latest transfer gossip from World Soccer.

ORIGI COULD SET SET TO LEAVE LIVERPOOL

Liverpool signed Diogo Jota for £41 million from Wolverhampton Wanderers in September, and now Nuno Espirito Santo is hoping that Jurgen Klopp may allow one of his players to make the move in the opposite direction to Molineux.

Liverpool’s Belgium striker Divock Origi and Midtjylland’s Belgian defender Dion Cools vie for the ball during the UEFA Champions League Group D football match FC Midtjylland v Liverpool FC in Herning, Denmark on December 9, 2020. 

According to The Daily Mail, Divock Origi may be allowed to leave Anfield in January. The 25-year-old has struggled for first-team opportunities with The Reds this season, and Wolves are understood to be monitoring his situation. He’d be ideal cover for Raul Jimenez who is still recovering from injury.

ALLARDYCE EYES NEW SIGNINGS 

Sam Allardyce is back in the Premier League, and he’s already eyeing new signings for his West Bromwich Albion squad in January. He’s keen to bolster his side’s defensive options, and according to The Daily Mail, he’s identified Crystal Palace centre-back James Tomkins as a potential signing.

Everton’s English manager Sam Allardyce arrives for the English Premier League football match between West Ham United and Everton at The London Stadium, in east London on May 13, 2018. 

Given his success at keeping sides in the division, it’ll be interesting to see how much the club’s hierarchy back Allardyce in January.

ARSENAL MISS OUT ON SZOBOSZLAI 

Arsenal have missed out on signing Dominik Szoboszlai, after he signed for RB Leipzig from RB Salzburg earlier this week. The Gunners were very interested in signing the 20-year-old, as mentioned in our daily round-ups over the last few weeks, and Mikel Arteta will now have to turn his attention to other targets in January.

Salzburg’s Kosovo forward Mergim Berisha celebrates with Salzburg’s Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai after scoring the team’s second goal during the UEFA Champions League football match between Lokomotiv Moscow and Salzburg at Moscow’s RZD Arena on December 1, 2020. 