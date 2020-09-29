World Soccer Gossip: Sheffield United in for Brewster; Interest in Zouma September 29, 2020

Here’s your daily round-up of the latest transfer gossip from World Soccer.

BREWSTER TO BRAMALL LANE

It’s been common knowledge for a few weeks now that Liverpool are willing to allow Rhian Brewster to leave Anfield before the transfer window slams shut next week, but only for the right price. The Reds are understood to want around £20 million for the striker’s signature.

According to The Sun, Sheffield United have now offered £17 million for the England Under-21 star, and are prepared to include a buy-back clause in the deal. Whilst the fee is slightly below what Liverpool would ideally want, the inclusion of a buy-back clause may be enough to tempt them into business.

CHELSEA LOOKING TO OFFLOAD

It hasn’t been the best start to the season for Chelsea, especially when you consider that Frank Lampard has invested over £200 million in his squad this summer. However, The Blues appear to prioritising offloading some of their deadwood before the transfer window closes next week, rather than signing any more players.

According to Le10 Sport, Everton and Leicester City are both interested in Kurt Zouma, whilst Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Antonio Rudiger, according to Sky Sports. It’s fair to say that The Blues are more likely to do a deal for Rudiger, given that he’s fallen out of favour at Stamford Bridge under Lampard.

MANCHESTER UNITED STILL PUSHING

It’s been another transfer window to forget for Manchester United. However, they aren’t giving up just yet. According to ESPN, The Red Devils are refusing to give up their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho. If they do manage to strike a deal, then it could pave the way for Daniel James to move on loan to Leeds United.

However, if they can’t strike a deal for Sancho, then United are also considering a move for Watford’s Ismaila Sarr, according to the Daily Mail. The 22-year-old is highly likely to leave the Championship club before the end of the window, and would be a cheaper alternative to Sancho.