World Soccer Gossip: United eyeing Calhanoglu; Walcott wants long-term stay October 30, 2020

Here’s your daily round-up of the latest transfer gossip from World Soccer.

UNITED EYE CALHANOGLU

After missing out on a number of their first-choice targets in this summer’s transfer window, Manchester United will be looking to ensure they are more proactive when it comes to transfer negotiations moving forward.

One player they have been linked with this week is AC Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu. The 26-year-old is out of contract at the San Siro in the summer, and The Red Devils are understood to be willing to double his wages if he was to move to Old Trafford, according to Todofichajes.

ALDERWEIRELD COULD LEAVE

According to TEAMtalk, Toby Alderweireld’s father has let it slip that the 31-year-old defender could leave Tottenham Hotspur when his contract expires in 2023. Given that the defender would be at the end of his career by then, it would make sense for both parties if he were to move on.

WALCOTT KEEN ON LONG-TERM SAINTS STAY

He might’ve only moved to St Mary’s Stadium on Deadline Day, but Theo Walcott is already eyeing a long-term stay at Southampton. The 31-year-old joined The Saints on a season-long loan from Everton.

However, according to the Liverpool Echo, Walcott has already stated how he is keen to work with Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl on a more permanent basis. With Walcott entering the latter stages of his career, it remains to be seen whether The Saints would be willing to give him a longer deal.