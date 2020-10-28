World Soccer Gossip: United eyeing move for Upamecano; Liverpool scout Icelandic 17-year-old October 28, 2020

Here’s your daily round-up of the latest transfer gossip from World Soccer.

UNITED EYE MOVE FOR UPAMECANO

On Monday, The Sun revealed that Manchester United missed out on signing Dayot Upamecano for just £200,000 a few years ago. The RB Leipzig centre-back is now understood to be valued at about £55 million and, according to The Times, The Red Devils will now make a move for Upamecano in 2021.

It’s no surprise that the 22-year-old is on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s radar. The Red Devils haven’t looked great so far this season defensively, with Harry Maguire struggling to live up to the £80 million the club paid for him. Upamecano would be a solid addition to any side.

LIVERPOOL SCOUT ICELANDIC TEENAGER

Another player who is attracting a lot of attention throughout Europe is 17-year-old midfielder Isak Bergmann Johannesson, who plays for IFK Norrkoping in Sweden. According to Expressen, Liverpool are the latest side to be keeping tabs on the Iceland Under-21s star.

Johannesson has also been watched by Manchester United and Juventus, according to Aftonbladet.

JUVENTUS TRIED TO SIGN FATI

Johannesson is a name to remember for the future, but one youngster who has already made a name for himself at the highest level is Barcelona’s Ansu Fati. The 17-year-old has burst onto the scene at the Nou Camp and is already breaking records for both club and country.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus tried to sign Fati a few months ago in this summer’s transfer window, although it’s unlikely that Barcelona would’ve ever been willing to let one of their most promising players leave the club.