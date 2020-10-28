Here’s your daily round-up of the latest transfer gossip from World Soccer.

UNITED EYE MOVE FOR UPAMECANO

On Monday, The Sun revealed that Manchester United missed out on signing Dayot Upamecano for just £200,000 a few years ago. The RB Leipzig centre-back is now understood to be valued at about £55 million and, according to The Times, The Red Devils will now make a move for Upamecano in 2021.

Dayot Upamecano of Leipzig in action during the Bundesliga match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and RB Leipzig at BayArena on September 26, 2020 in Leverkusen, Germany. 

It’s no surprise that the 22-year-old is on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s radar. The Red Devils haven’t looked great so far this season defensively, with Harry Maguire struggling to live up to the £80 million the club paid for him. Upamecano would be a solid addition to any side.

LIVERPOOL SCOUT ICELANDIC TEENAGER

Another player who is attracting a lot of attention throughout Europe is 17-year-old midfielder Isak Bergmann Johannesson, who plays for IFK Norrkoping in Sweden. According to Expressen, Liverpool are the latest side to be keeping tabs on the Iceland Under-21s star.

WORMS, GERMANY – MARCH 23: Maximilian Beier of Germany U17 is challenged by Isak Bergmann Johannesson of Iceland U17 during the UEFA Elite Round match between Germany U17 and Iceland U17 at EWR Arena on March 23, 2019 in Worms, Germany. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images for DFB)

Johannesson has also been watched by Manchester United and Juventus, according to Aftonbladet.

JUVENTUS TRIED TO SIGN FATI

Johannesson is a name to remember for the future, but one youngster who has already made a name for himself at the highest level is Barcelona’s Ansu Fati. The 17-year-old has burst onto the scene at the Nou Camp and is already breaking records for both club and country.

Ansu Fati of FC Barcelona celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the La Liga Santander match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid at Camp Nou on October 24, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain.  

According to Calciomercato, Juventus tried to sign Fati a few months ago in this summer’s transfer window, although it’s unlikely that Barcelona would’ve ever been willing to let one of their most promising players leave the club.