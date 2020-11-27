World Soccer Gossip: United hopeful of signing Dembele; Chelsea eyeing move for Gimenez November 27, 2020

Here’s your daily round-up of the latest transfer gossip from World Soccer.

UNITED REMAIN HOPEFUL OF SIGNING DEMBELE

It’s been a year to forget for Manchester United, both on and off-the-pitch. The Red Devils failed to land their first-choice targets in this summer’s transfer window, most notably Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho, and have struggled under the management of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer so far this season.

One player they were linked with as an alternative to Sancho was Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele. However, The Red Devils were unable to get a deal over the line for the 23-year-old. That being said, according to Sport, United have not given up hope of signing the forward, but remain keen on signing him on loan, rather than on a permanent deal.

CHELSEA EYEING GIMENEZ

It was revealed earlier this week that Chelsea are looking to tie Thiago Silva down to another year at Stamford Bridge, and now The Blues have got another world-class centre-back in their sights. According to The Sun, Frank Lampard is eyeing a move for Atletico Madrid centre-back Jose Gimenez.

The 25-year-old has established himself as one of the best defenders in the world under the management of Diego Simeone in Spain, and would be another solid addition to Lampard’s squad. It’ll be interesting to see whether The Blues spend big again in January.

TOTTENHAM SET TO SIGN GRAY

According to The Express, Tottenham Hotspur are set to sign Leicester City winger Demarai Gray on a free transfer in January.