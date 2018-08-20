Take a look at our preview on the 2018/19 Bundesliga season here.

Bayern Aim For Seven From Seven – 2018/19 Bundesliga Preview

Newly appointed Bayern Munich coach Niko Kovac could not stop smiling in pre-season. And why wouldn’t he be grinning from ear to ear? The former Croatia and Eintracht Frankfurt boss now has the keys to a footballing juggernaut, a club which has comfortably claimed the last six Bundesliga titles and should, if logic is respected, make it seven.

In a championship where extreme competitive imbalance has become the norm, Bayern simply have too many weapons. Their squad is a mediocrity-free zone, stuffed to the gills with world-class talent. They have the knowhow, consistency and winning mentality. And underpinning all that they are the fourth richest club in the world, overflowing with TV, sponsorship and merchandising cash. While domestic opponents stutter and slip, Bayern just press on, rarely making bad boardroom calls and never losing their trademark on-field hunger.

Not that the Bavarians can afford to be complacent this season. Indeed, in certain areas the alarm bells are ringing. Golden oldie wingers Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben, so crucial in the past, are now in last-curtain-call territory. They also have far too many midfielders under contract and then there may be the risk of a World Cup hangover.

Of the 11 Bayern men who took part in Russia 2018, not one performed convincingly for their respective nations, and Mats Hummels, Joshua Kimmich, Thomas Muller and Robert Lewandowski will not find it easy to promptly banish those underachieving blues. Incredibly, not one Bayern representative scored in the first phase of the tournament. Compare that big fat zero with the 18 strikes Bayern players accumulated at the same stage of Brazil 2014.

Lewandowski’s state of mind will be of particular concern. Only a few months ago his agent, Pini Zahavi, was making it plain that the Pole was keen to leave. But with Bayern refusing to countenance a sale, the prolific marksman has had to row back. How will he react to the “golden handcuffs” treatment?

Another big Bayern question mark relates to Kovac himself. He has not previously worked at a high-ranking club and, as everyone is aware, he was not first choice for the job, with the Allianz-Arena hierarchy only turning to him after Jupp Heynckes refused a second year as interim boss and Thomas Tuchel opted to set up home at Paris Saint-Germain.

The architect of Eintracht’s shock victory over Bayern in last season’s German Cup Final, the 46-year-old Kovac is by no means a slouch. He knows his tactical and organisational onions, is smart and charismatic, clearly has a flair for producing combative teams, and as a former Bayern midfielder is familiar with the pressure-cooker atmosphere at the club. But will that be enough? The egos at Bayern take some handling and, on the face of it, Kovac and his new team look like a mismatch, with the new coach’s counter-attacking strategy in marked contrast to the champions’ possession-based approach.

