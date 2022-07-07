The latest issue of World Soccer is now available to buy online and in shops.
From the editor
The World Cup might still be four months away, but now that all 32 teams have been finalised it’s our chance to take a first look at every country that has qualified for Qatar.
Our global network of correspondents provide mini profiles of all 32 teams, including an overview of their qualification campaigns, strongest line-ups, tactics, star players and questions to answer between now and kick-off, while John Duerden has a travellers’ guide to Qatar for anyone thinking of attending this year’s showpiece event in the Middle East.
Teams’ preparations for Qatar are already well underway, with June’s international window highlighting who’s hitting form and those nations that still have conundrums to solve, so we provide updates with the latest from the UEFA and CONCACAF Nations League campaigns, plus the 2023 AFCON and Asian Cup qualifiers.
The countdown to Qatar starts now, so stick with World Soccer over the coming months to ensure you’re up-to-date with everything World Cup-related as we build up to football’s biggest event.
Finally, don’t forget to take part in our World Cup survey ahead of this year’s tournament.
Stephen Fishlock, Group Editor
CONTENTS
THE WORLD THIS MONTH
People in the news…on and off the pitch
4 In pictures
10 From the Editor
11 The month in numbers
12 On the radar
14 Keir Radnedge Qatar and the media
16 Jonathan Wilson Southgate criticism
18 Ins & Outs
20 Pre-season tours
COUNTDOWN TO QATAR
An expert first look at all 32 World Cup nations
35 Qatar & Australia
36 Iran & Japan
37 Saudi Arabia & South Korea
38 Canada & Costa Rica
39 Mexico & United States
40 Belgium & Croatia
41 Denmark
42 England
43 France & Germany
44 Netherlands
45 Poland & Portugal
46 Serbia & Spain
47 Switzerland & Wales
48 Cameroon & Ghana
49 Morocco, Senegal & Tunisia
50 Argentina & Brazil
51 Ecuador & Uruguay
EYEWITNESS
22 Cyprus Russian money in Cypriot football
26 Brazil Avai
30 Slovakia Spartak Trnava
FEATURES
52 Special Feature Travellers’ guide to Qatar
58 Special Report Europa Conference League
62 Special Report Asian Super League
72 Talent Scout Under-17 European Championship
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEWS
66 Adil Nabi
70 Ivaylo Petev
WOMEN’S FOOTBALL
74 Domestic season wrap-up
WORLD SERVICE
78 UEFA Nations League round-up
80 CONCACAF Nations League round-up
82 AFCON qualifying
84 Asian Cup qualifying
86 EAFF Championship preview
88 Papua New Guina
MY BIGGEST GAME
98 Paul Ince