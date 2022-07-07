The latest issue of World Soccer is now available to buy online and in shops.

From the editor

The World Cup might still be four months away, but now that all 32 teams have been finalised it’s our chance to take a first look at every country that has qualified for Qatar.

Our global network of correspondents provide mini profiles of all 32 teams, including an overview of their qualification campaigns, strongest line-ups, tactics, star players and questions to answer between now and kick-off, while John Duerden has a travellers’ guide to Qatar for anyone thinking of attending this year’s showpiece event in the Middle East.

Teams’ preparations for Qatar are already well underway, with June’s international window highlighting who’s hitting form and those nations that still have conundrums to solve, so we provide updates with the latest from the UEFA and CONCACAF Nations League campaigns, plus the 2023 AFCON and Asian Cup qualifiers.

The countdown to Qatar starts now, so stick with World Soccer over the coming months to ensure you’re up-to-date with everything World Cup-related as we build up to football’s biggest event.

Finally, don’t forget to take part in our World Cup survey ahead of this year’s tournament.

Stephen Fishlock, Group Editor

CONTENTS

THE WORLD THIS MONTH

People in the news…on and off the pitch

4 In pictures

10 From the Editor

11 The month in numbers

12 On the radar

14 Keir Radnedge Qatar and the media

16 Jonathan Wilson Southgate criticism

18 Ins & Outs

20 Pre-season tours

COUNTDOWN TO QATAR

An expert first look at all 32 World Cup nations

35 Qatar & Australia

36 Iran & Japan

37 Saudi Arabia & South Korea

38 Canada & Costa Rica

39 Mexico & United States

40 Belgium & Croatia

41 Denmark

42 England

43 France & Germany

44 Netherlands

45 Poland & Portugal

46 Serbia & Spain

47 Switzerland & Wales

48 Cameroon & Ghana

49 Morocco, Senegal & Tunisia

50 Argentina & Brazil

51 Ecuador & Uruguay

EYEWITNESS

22 Cyprus Russian money in Cypriot football

26 Brazil Avai

30 Slovakia Spartak Trnava

FEATURES

52 Special Feature Travellers’ guide to Qatar

58 Special Report Europa Conference League

62 Special Report Asian Super League

72 Talent Scout Under-17 European Championship

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEWS

66 Adil Nabi

70 Ivaylo Petev

WOMEN’S FOOTBALL

74 Domestic season wrap-up

WORLD SERVICE

78 UEFA Nations League round-up

80 CONCACAF Nations League round-up

82 AFCON qualifying

84 Asian Cup qualifying

86 EAFF Championship preview

88 Papua New Guina



MY BIGGEST GAME

98 Paul Ince