They are grouped with Wales and Denmark in the UEFA Nations League.

Republic Of Ireland UEFA Nations League Fixtures, Squad, Group, Guide

The Republic of Ireland have several key players ruled out through injury like James McCarthy (leg), Robbie Brady, (ankle) Scott Hogan (groin), and Preston North End forward Sean Maguire (hamstring). To add to that, West ham youngster Declan Rice has declined the call up to the national side.

According to coach Martin O’Neill; “He is still deliberating, he is a young man, England have spoken to him, we are aware of that and he is taking a little more time to make his mind up.”

The reason for his declination, is that because he was born in London, Rice could play for either Ireland or England and it appears as if he still has hoped to play for Gareth Southgate.

Regardless, the Republic of Ireland begin their Nations League against Wales on the 6th of September.

The Coach

Martin O’Neill, age 66, (01.03.1952)

Martin O’Neill has been manager of the Republic of Ireland since 2013 and has a fairly average record. He will be looking to improve facing both Wales and Denmark in their group and then look further towards Euro 2020 qualification.

Republic of Ireland UEFA Nations League Group

Republic of Ireland are in League B, Group 4 alongside Wales and Denmark.

Republic of Ireland UEFA Nations League Fixtures

06/09/2018 Thursday 20:45 B4 Wales vs Republic of Ireland

13/10/2018 Saturday 20:45 B4 Republic of Ireland vs Denmark

16/10/2018 Tuesday 20:45 B4 Republic of Ireland vs Wales

19/11/2018 Monday 20:45 B4 Denmark vs Republic of Ireland