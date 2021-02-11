Transfer Gossip February 11, 2021

UPAMECANO UPDATE

Dayot Upamecano’s name is becoming synonymous with transfer rumours – but hopefully not for much longer. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the list of potential suitors for the RB Leipzig defender is down to a final three: Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Chelsea. In the summer, his £38 million release clause will kick in, meaning that one of the trio will pick up a bargain.



REAL STAR WANTS OUT

Another regular in the gossip columns, Isco, has claimed that his time at Real Madrid is up, according to Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo. “Isco, ignored again, has decided to leave,” read this morning’s front page. Whether the playmaker proceeds with a move this time remains to be seen.



JUVENTUS TARGET ARSENAL WONDERKID

Folarin Balogun has been turning plenty of heads this year, with the promising young forward’s Arsenal contract set to expire this summer. According to Don Balon, Juventus are keen to bring him to Turin.

If the move does happen he will follow the footsteps of Stephy Mavididi, who made the same move in 2018, but has since joined Montpellier.