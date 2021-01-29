World Soccer Gossip: Dzeko offered to Manchester City and United; Maitland-Niles to West Brom January 29, 2021

Here’s your daily round-up of the latest transfer gossip from World Soccer.

EDIN DZEKO OFFERED TO MANCHESTER CITY AND UNITED

34-year-old Edin Dzeko has recently fallen out of favour at Serie A giants Roma and, according to the Guardian, he’s been offered to both Manchester City and Manchester United. Given his age, it’d be a surprise if either side decided to take them up on the offer, although The Red Devils are certainly no strangers to signing an ageing striker.

Pep Guardiola may be tempted to add another striker to his squad before next week’s deadline, especially given Sergio Aguero’s vulnerability to injury so far this season. That being said, The Citizens are likely to be on the lookout for a more long-term option than Dzeko.

MAITLAND-NILES TO ARSENAL

Mikel Arteta has been rightly praised for giving a host of youngsters regular first-team action since taking over at Arsenal. However, one player who’s found first-team opportunities hard to come by is Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

According to the Mirror, the 23-year-old is keen to secure a loan move away from the Emirates for the remainder of the season, as he’s got one eye on forcing his way into Gareth Southgate’s squad for the European Championships in a few months.

THOMAS TUCHEL’S PLANS

Thomas Tuchel has already revealed that he has no plans to sign any players before next week’s deadline. That being said, he may already have his eye on potential new additions for the summer. According to Sky Sports, The Blues are interested in signing Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland, as well as Bayern Munich’s David Alaba.