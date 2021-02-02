World Soccer Gossip: Free agent special February 2, 2021

Today’s gossip looks at the players still available to move

COSTA’S MYSTERY SUITOR

Yesterday, Sky Sports News tweeted that Diego Costa had been offered a contract to the end of the season by an “unnamed top-six Premier League club”. So the question is, which club?

West Ham currently lie in fifth place and are short of a striker following the departure of Sebastian Haller, while Tottenham have previously been linked with a move for the striker, who played under Jose Mourinho at Chelsea.

Manchester City are believed not to be interested, in spite of their injury troubles in attack, while the other members of the top six – Liverpool, Manchester United and Leicester – are also unlikely to make a move. Wolves were also thought to be interested, with Raul Jimenez still injured.



STURRIDGE HOLDING OUT FOR PREM RETURN

Daniel Sturridge is weighing up his next move after leaving Turkish side Trabzonspor in 2020. According to the Daily Mail, the former Liverpool and England striker has offers from MLS, but is holding out for a Premier League return having been invited to train with a handful of clubs. He has also reportedly turned down offers from the Championship, as well as big money contracts in Egypt and Saudi Arabia.



FREE BRAZILIANS

With over 70 Brazil caps between them, Ramires and Alexandre Pato should not be short of offers as they search for their next clubs, with both players out of contract following spells in China and Brazil.

Former Chelsea midfielder Ramires is considering a move to South Africa , while Pato believes he could return to Milan, the club where he had his greatest success. “It would be a dream to be able to return to Milan, which is in my heart,” the 31-year-old said recently.



PREMIER LEAGUE FLOPS

Ahmed Musa, who was Leicester’s record signing when he joined the then-Premier League champions, is reportedly set to have another bite of the Premier League cherry with West Bromwich Albion. Meanwhile, another record-breaking transfer, Gianelli Imbula, who joined Stoke for over £18m in 2016, has a number of suitors. Panathinaikos and Celtic have both been linked, while Nantes recently turned him down following a trial.

Finally, remember Yaya Sanogo? The former Football Manager wonderkid didn’t make the grade at Arsenal, and was last seen at Ligue 1 outfit Toulouse. Reports say he’s in talks to join Serie B side Pescara.