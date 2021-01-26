World Soccer Gossip: Guendouzi-Draxler swap, Real and Barca transfer battle January 26, 2021

Here’s your daily round-up of the latest transfer gossip from World Soccer.

GUENDOUZI-DRAXLER SWAP

Long-term Arsenal target Julian Draxler could finally have a route to the Emirates, with Paris Saint-Germain reportedly interested in a swap deal involving the German and Matteo Guendouzi. The Frenchman has caught PSG’s eye during a loan spell at Hertha Berlin, and they are prepared to use Draxler as leverage in a deal.

However, that move could be complicated by Hertha themselves, who are also interested in signing Draxler. Indeed, whether the Gunners could even accommodate him in their team alongside expected new signing Martin Odegaard is another matter.



REAL AND BARCA GO HEAD TO HEAD

Reports in Spain suggest that both Real Madrid and Barcelona are interested in boosting their attacks by signing veteran forward Edin Dzeko. The Roma man was strongly linked with Juventus last summer, but when the move fell through the Bosnian is said to have fallen out with senior figures at the club. The two Spanish giants think they can get a bargain, and Dezko is holding out for a big move, having reportedly turned down West Ham United.



AMAVI ON THE MOVE

Former Aston Villa left-back Jordan Amavi is out of contract this year, and could be set for a move away from Marseille. According to L’Equipe, clubs are queuing up to sign him: Arsenal, Crystal Palace and Napoli have made contact, with the Eagles said to be leading the chase.



BENTEKE TO THE BAGGIES?

Sam Allardyce’s search for reinforcements at West Bromwich Albion has seen him turn to Crystal Palace target man Christian Benteke. The Baggies manager, who worked with Benteke while he was at Selhurst Park, confirmed that he would be interested in the Belgian. Roy Hodgson responded by saying that he has not heard anything from West Brom and that he is “not convinced that the club are going to be that interested in letting him go”.