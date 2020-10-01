World Soccer Gossip: Latest on Alli; Alonso to Inter October 1, 2020

TOTTENHAM REJECT ALLI LOAN OFFER

Since Gareth Bale’s arrival at Tottenham, the future of midfielder Dele Alli has grown increasingly uncertain. Paris Saint-Germain were one side understood to be willing to offer the 24-year-old an escape route.

However, according to the Guardian, Tottenham have rejected a £1.5 million loan offer from the Ligue 1 outfit for the midfielder, who’s now set to stay in North London. With just a few days remaining of the window, it now seems more likely that Alli is going to stay and fight to win back his place in Jose Mourinho’s starting line-up.

ARSENAL SET TO MOVE FOR AOUAR

According to AS, Arsenal have agreed a deal to loan midfielder Lucas Torreira to Atletico Madrid. If this deal does go through, then it’ll open the door for them to sign 22-year-old midfielder Houssem Aouar from Lyon, who’s been high on Mikel Arteta’s transfer wish list throughout this summer.

However, according to L’Equipe, Paris Saint-Germain have also entered negotiations over a deal for Aouar, so The Gunners will need to hurry if they want to ensure that they land one of their top targets.

INTER SET TO BID FOR ALONSO

According to Sky Sports, Inter Milan are preparing a bid for Chelsea’s 29-year-old left-back Marcos Alonso. Given Ben Chilwell’s arrival from Leicester City, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Frank Lampard agree to offloading Alonso before the looming deadline.