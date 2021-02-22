World Soccer Gossip: Manchester United considering bid for Donnarumma February 22, 2021

Here’s your daily round-up of the latest transfer gossip from World Soccer.

MANCHESTER UNITED CONSIDERING BID FOR DONNARUMMA

He may have had David De Gea and Dean Henderson to choose from throughout this season, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks set to improve his goalkeeping options at Manchester United in this summer’s transfer window. According to TEAMtalk, The Red Devils are ready to sell De Gea, and have already identified a potential replacement.

The Red Devils are understood to be considering a bid for AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. The 21-year-old is one of the most highly-rated goalkeepers in the world, and already has plenty of experience at the highest level, despite his age.

HAALAND DEMANDS

Donnarumma isn’t the only highly-rated youngster who could be on the move this summer. Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland is enjoying another impressive season in Germany, and is attracting interest from some of the biggest clubs across Europe. According to the Star, the 20-year-old has told interested parties that he will demand a £78 million package if he is to move this summer.

ZAHA PREPARED TO HAND IN TRANSFER REQUEST

After years of speculation about his future, this could well be Wilfried Zaha’s final season at Crystal Palace. The 28-year-old’s desire to play in the Champions League has been well-documented, and according to Todo Fichajes, the winger is prepared to hand in a transfer request in order to leave the club this summer.