World Soccer Gossip: Messi twist, Moise Kean, Sebastian Haller January 7, 2021

Here’s your daily round-up of the latest transfer gossip from World Soccer.

TWIST IN MESSI SAGA

AS are reporting that Barcelona are prepared to go to extraordinary lengths in order to keep their talismanic star. After Messi recently revealed that he would like to play in MLS, one of the club’s presidential candidates, Xavi Vilajoana, discussed plans to acquire a team to play in the American league in order to allow Leo to join them when he is finished in Spain. Whether such a bold ambition will be enough to convince the No.10 to stay remains to be seen.



KEAN’S WORK IN ENGLAND NOT DONE

Since arriving at Paris Saint-Germain on loan from Everton last summer, Moise Kean has quickly banished memories of his poor form at Goodison Park. So far he has scored eight goals in 12 Ligue 1 games, compared with two in 29 in the Premier League in 2019-20, yet The Athletic claim that the Toffees still have high hopes for the Italian striker. Manager Carlo Ancelotti is looking forward to working with the forward when his loan spell ends, and even an expected offer of £31 million from the French champions may not be enough for a permanent deal.



HALLER SET TO LEAVE

West Ham United are prepared to cut their losses on £45m man Sebastian Haller, with the striker poised to agree a move to Ajax for around half that fee – €25m. The Ivory Coast striker has a proven scoring record in the Eredivisie, having scored 51 goals across three seasons at Utrecht before joining Eintracht Frankfurt.