World Soccer Gossip: Rice to Chelsea; Dembele to United September 30, 2020

Here’s your daily round-up of the latest transfer gossip from World Soccer.

WEST HAM RISK LOSING RICE

He’s been linked with a move away from the Olympic Stadium throughout this summer’s transfer window, but West Ham’s chances of losing Declan Rice have increased now that Chelsea have axed Ross Barkley. According to TalkSPORT, The Hammers are looking for around £80 million for one of their prized assets, but Chelsea haven’t been afraid to splash the cash this summer.

DEMBELE TO UNITED

After seeing their bid for Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho rejected, Manchester United appear to have turned their attention to getting a deal done for Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele. The Red Devils have been heavily linked with the 23-year-old over the last few days, and is said to be available for around £45 million.

Barcelona are keen to offload Dembele, as it would give them the financial leeway to sign Memphis Depay of Lyon, who formerly flopped at Old Trafford. With only a few days left of the window, it’ll be interesting to see whether all of the clubs involved can get these deals over the line.

PEP WANTS ANOTHER DEFENDER

Despite spending around £390 million on defenders since arriving at the Etihad, Pep Guardiola is keen to sign a new left-back before the transfer window shuts. Ruben Dias is Manchester City’s latest defensive recruit, arriving from Benfica for £65 million.

According to the Daily Mail, Guardiola is on the lookout for a new left-back. The Citizens are considering making a move for Bayern Munich’s David Alaba or Ajax’s Nicolas Tagliafico.