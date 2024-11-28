Hi Henry, in your preview of the Premier League, you predicted that this season would be Arsenal’s time to win the title. Do you still think that’s the case or have you changed your mind? Jason Hughes

Hi, Jason, I change my mind most weeks! I knew everyone was going to be backing City for the title, but I could see how Mikel Arteta was building, with my one caveat being they needed a finisher. I certainly didn’t see Liverpool being this transformed by Arne Slot. It’s Liverpool’s to lose now. May 10 at Anfield when Arsenal visit will be huge. But the race could be over by then.

With 11 games gone, what’s your view on the relegation battle? Do you think my club, Ipswich Town, can survive? Tim Arnold

Yes, Tim. Town can survive for two reasons: Liam Delap’s goals and belief and Kieran McKenna’s man-management. I was at Portman Road for the Manchester United game and you should have won (but for Onana) and the atmosphere was brilliant. I can’t remember when the club felt so together.

Does Pep’s new contract suggest that he’s convinced that City will get away with their 115 charges, or do you think there could be an exit clause if they’re found guilty? Ali Hafeez

I don’t know such details of his contract, Ali, but Guardiola is convinced City are innocent, and the club have consistently said they will defend themselves vigorously. If found guilty, it might appeal to Guardiola’s competitive side to help rescue them.

It’s early days, but it looks like Kylian Mbappe’s long awaited move to Real Madrid might not be the match made in heaven that many thought it would be. Do you think he’ll turn it around? James Pye

Yes, I do, James, because of his talent and determination, and because team-minded players like Jude Bellingham will make sure he turns it around.

Who’s your favourite interviewee of all time?Olly Wilson

That’s hard, Olly. That’s like choosing your favourite child, so I’ll give you three favourite interviewees from around the 1,000 I’ve done…

1. Sir Alex Ferguson, because he speaks so powerfully and eloquently, and because his opinions carry such weight.

2. Johan Cruyff, because of his intelligence, experience and sheer presence.

3. Pele, not really because of anything he said but because interviewing him was an event, a show, a party as so many people joined in. I interviewed him twice and both times it went from an interview to a general discussion with his friends, agents, fans, passers-by chipping in. When you wrote up a Pele interview it was less about the quotes than the event. Good fun.

