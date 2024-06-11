Henry Winter will write a monthly column for World Soccer Magazine, starting with the August 2024 edition.

Voted the Footballer Writer of the Year by the Football Supporters’ Association in 2023, Henry has previously served as football correspondent for The Independent, The Telegraph and The Times. He will inherit the Voice of Football column, previously written by World Soccer’s long-serving writer Brian Glanville.

“I’m excited and honoured to be writing a column for World Soccer, a football institution which I’ve read for many years,” said Henry. “The game faces many challenges at the moment which need addressing.”

Henry will tackle some of the game’s biggest issues, starting with this summer’s Euro 2024 review, which is available to pre-order now.