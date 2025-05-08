In this issue
English football has a long history of being suspicious of international tournaments – from the early World Cups and European Cups right up to the European Super League – so it is no surprise that the upcoming Club World Cup has been greeted with indifference by some and downright hostility by others.
Of course, sceptics are right to be wary of the ever-expanding calendar. Yet World Soccer readers know the wealth of footballing talent, passion and history that exists outside Europe, which will be on display in the US this summer. Whisper it quietly, but maybe this tournament will actually be fun? We’ve previewed the whole thing in our latest issue.
Jamie Evans, Managing Editor
Contents
THE WORLD THIS MONTH
12 Henry Winter Manchester City and the ones that got away
14 Keir Radnedge Infantino’s pet project ready to begin
16 Jonathan Wilson Premier League goalkeepers
17 On the radar Konstantinos Karetsas
18 Obituaries Leo Beenhakker
20 Moves you might have missed
21 In numbers
22 ESM XI
FEATURES
24 EyeWitness: Croatia Vukovar bidding to return to top flight
30 EyeWitness: Azerbaijan Araz dreaming of returning home
34 Spotlight: Yankuba Minteh The Brighton star’s rise
64 Coach Profile: Kjetil Knutsen The man behind Bodo/Glimt’s rise
2025 TOURNAMENT PREVIEWS
46 Club World Cup Preview, team guides and opinions
60 CONCACAF Gold Cup Tournament preview and stars to watch
INTERVIEWS
38 Spotlight: Philip Otele From Sunday to Swiss Super League
42 Spotlight: Omar Richards The left-back’s rollercoaster career
48 Face to Face: Miguel Cardoso Managing Mamelodi Sundowns at the Club World Cup
68 Face to Face: Moise Kean The Italy striker’s Fiorentina revival
72 Face to Face: Jerzy Dudek 20 years on from that night in Istanbul
76 Face to Face: Mohamed Kallon Sierra Leone’s new manager
WOMEN’S FOOTBALL
80 UEFA Champions League final preview
WORLD SERVICE
84 Europe UEFA Nations League finals preview
86 Sri Lanka SAFF Championship planning
88 Europe Under-21 European Championship preview
90 Oceania OFC Champions League review
92 Thailand Phuket Andaman FC
94 The Sweeper