In this issue

English football has a long history of being suspicious of international tournaments – from the early World Cups and European Cups right up to the European Super League – so it is no surprise that the upcoming Club World Cup has been greeted with indifference by some and downright hostility by others.

Of course, sceptics are right to be wary of the ever-expanding calendar. Yet World Soccer readers know the wealth of footballing talent, passion and history that exists outside Europe, which will be on display in the US this summer. Whisper it quietly, but maybe this tournament will actually be fun? We’ve previewed the whole thing in our latest issue.

Jamie Evans, Managing Editor

Contents

THE WORLD THIS MONTH

12 Henry Winter Manchester City and the ones that got away

14 Keir Radnedge Infantino’s pet project ready to begin

16 Jonathan Wilson Premier League goalkeepers

17 On the radar Konstantinos Karetsas

18 Obituaries Leo Beenhakker

20 Moves you might have missed

21 In numbers

22 ESM XI

FEATURES

24 EyeWitness: Croatia Vukovar bidding to return to top flight

30 EyeWitness: Azerbaijan Araz dreaming of returning home

34 Spotlight: Yankuba Minteh The Brighton star’s rise

64 Coach Profile: Kjetil Knutsen The man behind Bodo/Glimt’s rise

2025 TOURNAMENT PREVIEWS

46 Club World Cup Preview, team guides and opinions

60 CONCACAF Gold Cup Tournament preview and stars to watch

INTERVIEWS

38 Spotlight: Philip Otele From Sunday to Swiss Super League

42 Spotlight: Omar Richards The left-back’s rollercoaster career

48 Face to Face: Miguel Cardoso Managing Mamelodi Sundowns at the Club World Cup

68 Face to Face: Moise Kean The Italy striker’s Fiorentina revival

72 Face to Face: Jerzy Dudek 20 years on from that night in Istanbul

76 Face to Face: Mohamed Kallon Sierra Leone’s new manager

WOMEN’S FOOTBALL

80 UEFA Champions League final preview

WORLD SERVICE

84 Europe UEFA Nations League finals preview

86 Sri Lanka SAFF Championship planning

88 Europe Under-21 European Championship preview

90 Oceania OFC Champions League review

92 Thailand Phuket Andaman FC

94 The Sweeper